San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Clifton Bolner, founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Spices, dies at 94

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — His products have filled kitchen cabinets and pantries in the San Antonio area for generations. Clifton J. Bolner, the Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products has passed away. Bolner, who was raised on San Antonio’s South side started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955....
KENS 5

Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor

SAN ANTONIO — In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!. And this year, the national Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie!. Introducing the highly-anticipated, Raspberry Rally cookie. But you can only buy the new...
KSAT 12

City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
KSAT 12

Commemorate MLK Day 2023 with DreamWeek events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In addition to Monday’s MLK March and Celebration, there are a number of ways to commemorate the MLK holiday and honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. DreamWeek has more than 200 programs during its 17-day citywide summit focusing on tolerance,...
KENS 5

'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
tourcounsel.com

North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
