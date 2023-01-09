Read full article on original website
KTSA
Clifton Bolner, founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Spices, dies at 94
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — His products have filled kitchen cabinets and pantries in the San Antonio area for generations. Clifton J. Bolner, the Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products has passed away. Bolner, who was raised on San Antonio’s South side started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955....
KSAT 12
All-star lineup coming to first ‘Love to Laugh’ comedy show on South Side
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. South Side born and raised and a graduate of Southwest High School, comedian...
Little Bites: Ambler Texas Kitchen, Via 313, Taco Cabana making San Antonio food news this week
Expansions of local brands Second Pitch Beer Co. and Earth Burger are also making waves.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
Fire breaks out inside abandoned San Antonio home; nearby business damaged
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire Department crews worked to battle a fire at an abandoned home on the city's west side. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Friday in the 4200 block of San Fernando Street. When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames....
San Antonio eatery ranked among best gluten-free restaurants in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has their specific needs when eating and one of the most popular dietary restrictions out there is eating gluten-free and with that, restaurants around the country have risen to the occasion by creating menus with gluten-free options equally as delicious as their gluten-filled counterparts. It’s...
KSAT 12
San Antonio, Hill Country in rare crossroad of two upcoming solar eclipses
SAN ANTONIO – Texas, and more specifically some areas of San Antonio and the Hill Country, have the rare luck of seeing two solar eclipses within six months. The first is an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the second is a total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Insects found flying inside bakery bread case, crawling on sweets
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspection reports revealed a bakery with a roach problem, insects found crawling on bread and sweets in another market and a Chinese buffet with a history of low scores that did even worse when health inspectors recently visited. Here’s what KSAT Investigates reporter Tim...
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
KENS 5
Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor
SAN ANTONIO — In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!. And this year, the national Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie!. Introducing the highly-anticipated, Raspberry Rally cookie. But you can only buy the new...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
KSAT 12
Commemorate MLK Day 2023 with DreamWeek events in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – In addition to Monday’s MLK March and Celebration, there are a number of ways to commemorate the MLK holiday and honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. DreamWeek has more than 200 programs during its 17-day citywide summit focusing on tolerance,...
Friends remember St. Mary's Strip venue owner Blayne Tucker as a tireless live-music champion
Although he started his professional career as an attorney, it didn't take Tucker long to accumulate music-industry bragging rights that had little to do with his background in law.
Lab mix found with heartbreaking, handwritten note on collar | Forgotten Friends
KERR COUNTY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. We'd like to introduce you to a lab mix who is...
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio. T. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best fried chicken in San Antonio.
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
KSAT 12
‘Who wants to pay $20 for an omelet?’ Egg prices bite bakery
Inside Meemo’s Bakery and Cafe in San Antonio, they crack a lot of eggs. Problem is, the price of eggs is cracking the budget. “We use anywhere from 10 to 15 cases of eggs a week,” said owner Amber Gonzalez. “That’s a lot.”. That’s 2,700 eggs...
