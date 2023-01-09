ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
SZA Celebrates Scoring First No. 1 Single: ‘I’m So Grateful!’

SZA has not only had the No. 1 album in the country for the last four weeks straight, but she now has her first No. 1 single to go with it. On Monday (January 9), Billboard confirmed that SZA’s “Kill Bill” track had topped their Global 200 chart. The Billboard Global 200 ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity accumulated from more than 200 territories around the world.
SZA Releases New Video for “Kill Bill”: Watch

SZA has released a new music video for “Kill Bill” from her new album SOS. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip draws heavily from the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name, with a katana-wielding SZA seeking revenge on a violent ex-lover. It also features a second sequence with SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” in which SZA hangs nude from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a decorative style of Japanese bondage. Watch it below.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Anita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of ‘Songstress’ Tour

Anita Baker is keeping her promise to gift fans with new music—or at least unleash something newish from her vault. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Detroit native shared a preview of a track titled “Unconditionally Yours,” on Twitter, which was reportedly teased over a decade ago. Baker credited her “80s Contemporarys” like Sarah Vaughan, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin, as well as “innovators” Missy Elliott and Beyoncé, who influenced her to “to keep creating [her] own little Miracles of Music.” She also took time to celebrate other talent like Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston as a...
Acclaimed rock and roll guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

(SOUNDBITE OF JEFF BECK'S "FREEWAY JAM") One of the greatest guitar players in the world; he blazed a trail impossible to follow - that's how Mick Jagger and Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley described Jeff Beck. Beck died yesterday at the age of 78. We're joined this morning by music reviewer Tom Moon. Thanks for being here, Tom.
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem Player

Ghostface Killah is gearing up to drop a brand new album only on Stem Player. According to Hypebeast, the “Sun God” will partner with the company to give fans two variations of his unnamed LP.  Fans can buy the Cream version — which includes a five-track adaption of the LP — for $240, while the Black version — which includes ten songs  — is priced at $360.More from VIBE.comUncle Murda Returns For Yearly No Holds Barred Celebrity Filled "Rap Up 2022"Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Ye, Breaks Down In TearsBob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists...
Watch Leikeli47 live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

One thing about a Leikeli47 show: She's gonna eat. Every. Single. Time. Her soul-swirling magnetism shines through, even with her face concealed. The LA-based performer's high-octane set at NPR Music's 15th anniversary show served bars and bravado, despite a humble setup, whipping the 9:30 Club into a whirlwind; the crowd screeching, snapping, voguing and dreaming like nothing else that night. In the midst of her nine-song party, Leikeli even made time to share the spotlight with some special guests — from professional dancers to myself, a professional fan.
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre to be Honored by Recording Academy

Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre will be honored at a special event by the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective ahead of the Grammy Awards. This second annual event recognizes creators who have made substantial contributions to the music industry. The Black Music Collective is an advisory group under the umbrella of the Recording Academy that works to elevate “Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large,” as described in the mission statement. The three artists, in addition to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.
After 2 years of controversy, the Golden Globe Awards were back on TV

After two years of controversy, the Golden Globes ceremony was back on television last night. NPR's Mandalit del Barco was there on the red carpet and backstage. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: This year's Golden Globes emcee, Jerrod Carmichael, wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Logic’s Upcoming ‘College Park’ Album To Feature Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, And More

Logic is gearing up for his next album titled College Park and he’s revealed who the guest artists will be. Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more are set to join the 32-year-old on his eighth LP. The Maryland rapper posted an animated trailer on Twitter on Monday (Jan. 9), which included sound bites from his live shows and scenes of him driving in a car, being robbed at gunpoint in a store, and sitting beneath the sunset. The promotional trailer also confirmed the album’s Feb. 24 release date and included a full list of all of the features. More from VIBE.comLogic...
The joy and journey of learning to roller skate as an adult

NPR's Kia Miakka Natisse describes how and why roller skating allows skaters, young and old, to push their bodies to the limit. Here at NPR, we are leaning into the joy where we can with a series called I'm Really Into. Well, today, Invisibilia co-host Kia Miakka Natisse brings us her story of picking up a new hobby during the pandemic - roller skating.
A Massachusetts woman got a Hollywood surprise during her morning coffee run

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. A Massachusetts woman got an earlier-than-expected pick-me-up during her morning coffee run this week. Lisa Mackay pulled into a Dunkin' drive-through outside Boston to find movie star Ben Affleck behind the window dressed in the company's uniform. He handed Lisa her order. She was so nervous she doesn't remember much, but her post on social media has people speculating about a Super Bowl commercial. Perhaps America runs on celebrity. It's MORNING EDITION.
[WATCH] Vivica A. Fox Joins SZA for “Kill Bill” Video

SZA’s “Kill Bill” is the No. 1 single on the planet right now. Doubling down on the success of the hit record, SZA has dropped the video for “Kill Bill,” which co-stars the star of the actual film, Vivica A. Fox. In the video, SZA’s...
In praise of being late: The upside of spurning the clock

The device you're using to listen to us right now can probably tell you what time it is. So does knowing the time help you orient your day? Or could you just not care less? Next in our science series, "Finding Time," Pien Huang finds advantages to getting off of clock time. And for her, it is personal.

