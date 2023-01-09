Read full article on original website
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
Brazilian bombshell Anitta performs on Amazon Music Live airing on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football
Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video
Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
HipHopDX.com
SZA Celebrates Scoring First No. 1 Single: ‘I’m So Grateful!’
SZA has not only had the No. 1 album in the country for the last four weeks straight, but she now has her first No. 1 single to go with it. On Monday (January 9), Billboard confirmed that SZA’s “Kill Bill” track had topped their Global 200 chart. The Billboard Global 200 ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity accumulated from more than 200 territories around the world.
SZA Releases New Video for “Kill Bill”: Watch
SZA has released a new music video for “Kill Bill” from her new album SOS. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip draws heavily from the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name, with a katana-wielding SZA seeking revenge on a violent ex-lover. It also features a second sequence with SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” in which SZA hangs nude from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a decorative style of Japanese bondage. Watch it below.
musictimes.com
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
NPR
Fame came early for Reggaeton star Nicky Jam, and he admits he wasn't ready for it
NICKY JAM: (Singing in Spanish). BROWN: Fame came early for Nicky Jam, and he admits he wasn't actually ready for it. So he took a step back from music - that is, until recently. NPR's Enrique Rivera reports. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YO NO SOY TU MARIDO") NICKY JAM: Yo, yo....
Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN]
It's been over a decade since the legend blessed us with new music, it appears that she is back in the studio working on something and that she loves it. Hear the new song here!
Anita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of ‘Songstress’ Tour
Anita Baker is keeping her promise to gift fans with new music—or at least unleash something newish from her vault. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Detroit native shared a preview of a track titled “Unconditionally Yours,” on Twitter, which was reportedly teased over a decade ago. Baker credited her “80s Contemporarys” like Sarah Vaughan, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin, as well as “innovators” Missy Elliott and Beyoncé, who influenced her to “to keep creating [her] own little Miracles of Music.” She also took time to celebrate other talent like Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston as a...
NPR
Acclaimed rock and roll guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78
(SOUNDBITE OF JEFF BECK'S "FREEWAY JAM") One of the greatest guitar players in the world; he blazed a trail impossible to follow - that's how Mick Jagger and Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley described Jeff Beck. Beck died yesterday at the age of 78. We're joined this morning by music reviewer Tom Moon. Thanks for being here, Tom.
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem Player
Ghostface Killah is gearing up to drop a brand new album only on Stem Player. According to Hypebeast, the “Sun God” will partner with the company to give fans two variations of his unnamed LP. Fans can buy the Cream version — which includes a five-track adaption of the LP — for $240, while the Black version — which includes ten songs — is priced at $360.More from VIBE.comUncle Murda Returns For Yearly No Holds Barred Celebrity Filled "Rap Up 2022"Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Ye, Breaks Down In TearsBob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists...
NPR
Watch Leikeli47 live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
One thing about a Leikeli47 show: She's gonna eat. Every. Single. Time. Her soul-swirling magnetism shines through, even with her face concealed. The LA-based performer's high-octane set at NPR Music's 15th anniversary show served bars and bravado, despite a humble setup, whipping the 9:30 Club into a whirlwind; the crowd screeching, snapping, voguing and dreaming like nothing else that night. In the midst of her nine-song party, Leikeli even made time to share the spotlight with some special guests — from professional dancers to myself, a professional fan.
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre to be Honored by Recording Academy
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre will be honored at a special event by the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective ahead of the Grammy Awards. This second annual event recognizes creators who have made substantial contributions to the music industry. The Black Music Collective is an advisory group under the umbrella of the Recording Academy that works to elevate “Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large,” as described in the mission statement. The three artists, in addition to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.
NPR
After 2 years of controversy, the Golden Globe Awards were back on TV
After two years of controversy, the Golden Globes ceremony was back on television last night. NPR's Mandalit del Barco was there on the red carpet and backstage. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: This year's Golden Globes emcee, Jerrod Carmichael, wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Logic’s Upcoming ‘College Park’ Album To Feature Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, And More
Logic is gearing up for his next album titled College Park and he’s revealed who the guest artists will be. Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more are set to join the 32-year-old on his eighth LP. The Maryland rapper posted an animated trailer on Twitter on Monday (Jan. 9), which included sound bites from his live shows and scenes of him driving in a car, being robbed at gunpoint in a store, and sitting beneath the sunset. The promotional trailer also confirmed the album’s Feb. 24 release date and included a full list of all of the features. More from VIBE.comLogic...
NPR
The joy and journey of learning to roller skate as an adult
NPR's Kia Miakka Natisse describes how and why roller skating allows skaters, young and old, to push their bodies to the limit. Here at NPR, we are leaning into the joy where we can with a series called I'm Really Into. Well, today, Invisibilia co-host Kia Miakka Natisse brings us her story of picking up a new hobby during the pandemic - roller skating.
NPR
A Massachusetts woman got a Hollywood surprise during her morning coffee run
Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. A Massachusetts woman got an earlier-than-expected pick-me-up during her morning coffee run this week. Lisa Mackay pulled into a Dunkin' drive-through outside Boston to find movie star Ben Affleck behind the window dressed in the company's uniform. He handed Lisa her order. She was so nervous she doesn't remember much, but her post on social media has people speculating about a Super Bowl commercial. Perhaps America runs on celebrity. It's MORNING EDITION.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Vivica A. Fox Joins SZA for “Kill Bill” Video
SZA’s “Kill Bill” is the No. 1 single on the planet right now. Doubling down on the success of the hit record, SZA has dropped the video for “Kill Bill,” which co-stars the star of the actual film, Vivica A. Fox. In the video, SZA’s...
NPR
In praise of being late: The upside of spurning the clock
The device you're using to listen to us right now can probably tell you what time it is. So does knowing the time help you orient your day? Or could you just not care less? Next in our science series, "Finding Time," Pien Huang finds advantages to getting off of clock time. And for her, it is personal.
tvinsider.com
FX Announces ‘DAVE’ Season 3, Plus ‘Sin Eater’, ‘Dear Mama’, & ‘Legacy of J Dilla’ Docuseries
FX revealed its first wave of returning and new series in 2023, including DAVE season 3 and three docuseries entitled Sin Eater, The Legacy of J Dilla, and Dear Mama. These shows will debut in the coming months following the previously announced premiere of the sixth and final season of Snowfall on February 22.
