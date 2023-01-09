Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Related
North Coast Journal
'Frustrating!'
Here, in this North Coast area of California, we have a very concerning, potentially dangerous, and seldom mentioned nuclear storage facility, located not far from shorelines of several area communities ("44 Feet," Sept. 15). And, this coastline, where the nuclear storage facility sits, is in a renowned earthquake area. An...
North Coast Journal
Delighted!
I have been very critical of the city of Arcata for allowing the homeless to spend nights in frigid weather, some of whom, such as Nancy Barnes and Rick Campos, have actually died ("Death at City Hall," Dec. 15). We were delighted to hear Mayor Sarah Schaefer announce at the...
North Coast Journal
KHSU MIA After Quake
Tuning in to KHSU-FM (90.5) for much-needed emergency information never occurred to me after the magnitude-6.4 earthquake hit at 2:34 a.m. on Dec. 20 or following the Jan. 1 aftershock. I've lost interest in listening to KHSU, given the sad status of Cal Poly Humboldt's public radio station since the administration got rid of all the staff, volunteers and local programming in April of 2019 — just after completing a week-long, live-on-air fund-raising campaign.
North Coast Journal
Arts! Arcata
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. We want to welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata! More information can be found at ArcataMainStreet.com.
North Coast Journal
Shaken, Blustered and Drenched
Already shaken entering the New Year, Humboldt County is now also wind-blown and drenched and, in some cases, in the dark. Humboldt County has seen little respite since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the region Dec. 20, knocking out power to most of the county and battering Eel River Valley communities. A New Year's Day aftershock caused widespread damage in Rio Dell, just before a series of storm fronts arrived, bringing gusty winds and a barrage of rain.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Everett Lee Stone, 1943-2022
Everett was the second to the youngest of six siblings.He was born in Charleston, Missouri to Carl R. Stone and Minnie Lee Stone. Everett was one of a kind. He sure was a stubborn ole man, though. He was definitely set in his own ways, that’s for sure. He sure did have a heart of gold. Especially for the ones he cared about the most. You just had to get past his stubbornness first. Also he was definitely quite the storyteller. He sure had many crazy stories to tell about the good old days.
North Coast Journal
Funded Food Trucks Roll to Trinidad
Co-owner Esmerelda Hernandez and the rest of the Los Giles Taqueria truck crew woke at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 to start prep for more than 700 meals — around five times their usual day of sales. But this day, the black and gold truck will be posted up at Trinidad Town Hall, cooking burritos, tacos and quesadillas for folks left without power following stormy weather and high winds. "Right now, we're prepared to serve over 700 meals, ... I do have my family going over there to serve but I'm staying behind to cook," she says. The flier for the free meal lists a 1 to 5 p.m. window but, "I'm sure if there's still people who need food, we're gonna be there longer. ... It's definitely gonna be a long day," she adds with a small chuckle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Connie Sue Beattie, 1950-2022
Our sweet Connie Sue was born October 27, 1950 in Lebanon, Oregon to Barney and Katherine Cox. She was the first born of her parent’s seven children. Connie was only a few months old when her parents moved to Eureka, where she graduated from Eureka High School in 1968. After high school she married Larry Beattie, with whom she shared three children — Troy, Aaron and Emily Beattie.
kymkemp.com
3.5 Earthquake Centered Near McKinleyville
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “A magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred 4 miles east of McKinleyville, CA at 10:32 AM PST. There is no tsunami threat.”
kymkemp.com
Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: C. Robert Barnum, 1927-2022
C. Robert Barnum (“Bob”) passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at the age of 95, with family attending. Bob was born November 26, 1927, to Charles Robert Barnum (“Charley”) and Helen Wells Barnum. Bob lived a fulfilling and adventurous life that embraced family, business, and politics....
North Coast Journal
Steelhead Fishing on Hold as Storms Keep Coming
Relentless storms, one after the other, have steelhead anglers sitting idly by. And that's about all there is to do at the moment, and in the near future. The only chance to throw a line into anything resembling green water has been on the Smith River. And even that has been hit and miss. Flows finally receded enough Tuesday and Wednesday, providing drift boats with one of the handful of days of prime conditions. Come Wednesday, the river will be back on the rise and likely too big to drift by Thursday. It will remain green, so it will likely be a plunking show through the weekend. As for the local rivers, all I can say is patience.
kymkemp.com
‘Henry Is a Sweet Sensitive Young Fella’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Henry. I am a male, blue and red Doberman Pinscher. Age:...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Ferndale Drag Show Canceled After ‘Beware’ Sign at Local Church Prompts Concerns About Extremist Response
A planned drag show fundraiser in Ferndale has been canceled over concerns about an extremist backlash after a conservative church in town posted a warning message about the event on its public-facing sign. The all-ages “Roaring ‘20s Drag Event” was supposed to be a fundraiser for Lost Coast Pride, a...
krcrtv.com
Bob's Footlongs holds grand opening Monday
FORTUNA, Calif. — Bob's Footlongs cracked their doors open to hungry customers on Monday. Many locals have been waiting for this Fortuna staple to open for over a year since its closure during the pandemic. The restaurant is being brought back to life by new owners, husband and wife...
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
North Coast Journal
Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm
The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
kymkemp.com
Chain Requirement for Part of Hwy 36, 101 in Oregon Closed, But Most Major Highways Holding Up
The rain continues to fall, the wind is blowing, snow is choking the highest mountain passes (Scott’s Mountain on Hwy 3 is closed with no estimated time of reopening) Winter storms have been pummeling us for days with no real end in sight. Currently, the National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting Ferndale will Flood late Thursday night–cresting about 20 feet at 6 a.m. Friday and maybe flooding again on Sunday. The Mad River should reach monitor stage after midnight on Wednesday but isn’t expected to reach flood stage at this point.
kymkemp.com
In Which a Suspect Finds Himself in a Prickly Situation
Around 11:10 p.m., a suspect fleeing law enforcement in the Humboldt Hill area south of Eureka found himself in a prickly situation…he ended up tangled in barbed wire and at the point of a taser in a field near the 1500 block of Golden West Court. Law enforcement at...
Comments / 0