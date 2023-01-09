ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

theadvocate.com

Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Police: Driver strikes pole on N. Washington Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A driver struck a utility pole on N. Washington Street in Lafayette late Wednesday, according to police. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Washington. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said when officers arrived the driver failed to cooperate. She said it remains unknown if he was […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Is there a need for two ambulance providers in Vermilion Parish?

Representative from Global Medical, Acadian Ambulance will argue their case to police jury. On Wednesday, the Vermilion Parish police jurors are expected to hear a presentation from Acadia Ambulance and Global Medical Response on whether there is a need for two ambulance services in the parish. The two will speak...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
KLFY News 10

Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
kaplantoday.com

Bicyclist struck, killed in Vermilion Parish crash

VERMILION PARISH — On Jan. 9, 2023, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan. The...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police said a juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street. Police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the area near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision. When they arrived, police found two […]
CROWLEY, LA

