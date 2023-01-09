Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
City of Delano offering free sandbags to residents
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Delano is offering free sandbags to residents and businesses to protect their property from flood and excessive rainwater. According to the Delano Police Department, residents can pick up sandbags at the City of Delano Public Works Department, located at 725 South Lexington Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Bakersfield to hold 2 bulky item drop-off events
The City of Bakersfield will hold two bulky item trash drop-off events on Sat, Jan 14. These will be the first drop-off events of the year.
thesungazette.com
SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
Bakersfield drivers and business owners dealing with water on city roads
According to city officials, the rainfall rate outpaced the city drainage system's peak capacity for more than two hours Monday night.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
UPDATE: Some roads reopen today, and some remain closed
Several roads have reopened along the Central Coast. Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, State Route 166 from Highway 101 to State Route 33 reopened according to Caltrans officials.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Recreation and Parks cleans up more than 45 fallen, damaged trees from storm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield said 45 trees, that had fallen or lost large limbs, were cleaned up following the storm on January 4th and 5th. The City said the Recreation & Parks Department dispatched multiple teams from its Tree Section, Park Rangers and its Support Team for Operations, Rangers and Maintenance the afternoon of Wednesday, January 4 to respond to calls regarding storm weather impacts in the City. They said those teams addressed more than 20 trees that had fallen or lost large limbs.
Bakersfield Californian
Water levels rising in the Kern River, Isabella Lake and small lakes in Bakersfield
Any way you measure it, the southern valley and the Kern County mountains have already seen a rip-roaring rainy season. And it's not even close to being over.
Bakersfield Now
Highway 166 closed in Maricopa
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Caltrans District 5 said Highway 166 is now closed from Highway 101 to Highway 33. According to CHP’s website, part of the roadway appeared to be sinking with a large crack. CHP’s website said locals and workers to the area of Maricopa with light...
Bakersfield Californian
Safe 1 replaces Delano branch with all-new building
Safe 1 Credit Union has opened a newly built branch at 1008 Fremont St. to replace its existing Delano location a mile away on Cecil Avenue. The new branch measures 4,500 square feet and offers better parking, easier access, drive-up service and a larger lobby, the Bakersfield-based credit union announced Monday.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County another round of rain today before a needed much break
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A strong storm system will continue through this evening. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and high elevation snow along with gusty winds. Drier weather is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm system will move into the area by the end...
County supervisors accept bid to build new transitional homeless shelter project
Residents in Oildale, where the Tiney Oaks Transitional Shelter facility is to be built, say the location the county chose is not suitable for a homeless shelter.
KMPH.com
Rain, upcoming storm causes road closures in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The rain Monday has caused several roads to close throughout Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads have been closed due to recent weather conditions:. Conley bridge on South Fork Dr. Lower Globe south of Highway 190. A196...
Local dog who inspired children’s books dies at 18
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield dog who inspired a series of children’s books died at the age 18, according to a post on the Indyohindy Facebook Page. According to the post, Indy died on Dec. 17 but owner Teresa Adamo decided not to share the news until after the holidays. On Indy’s last day, […]
Bakersfield Channel
Sunday sees morning rain chances while stronger storm builds Monday
Here in Kern County we are waking up to a band of rain passing through in the early hours of Sunday. These rain chances are rather light on Sunday, with the totals mostly under a tenth of an inch. Sunday in Bakersfield is predicted to be 62°. The Kern...
Six months later, a possible local winner steps forward with $1 million Mega Millions ticket
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For six months we’ve been waiting to find out about an unclaimed Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Bakersfield last July. Now, just as that prize money was about to be forfeited because a winner hadn’t stepped forward, we have a possible resolution to the story. On July 15, 2022, with […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
kernvalleysun.com
Two teams contend for Whiskey Flat mayoral slot
Two sets of candidates vie for this year's Whiskey Flat mayoral seat, including locals Teri Ritchison with Phil Kraxberger, founders of the Kern Valley Motorcycle Club, and Robbie Miller and Gary Ananian, who raised money to build the Kernville Happy Trails Dog Park. Kraxberger and Ritchison have been raising money...
Power outage affects over 4,000 customers across Bakersfield
A power outage is currently affecting thousands in Downtown, East, South, and Southeast Bakersfield. According to PG&E, the outage occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Downtown area.
