ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

City of Delano offering free sandbags to residents

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Delano is offering free sandbags to residents and businesses to protect their property from flood and excessive rainwater. According to the Delano Police Department, residents can pick up sandbags at the City of Delano Public Works Department, located at 725 South Lexington Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DELANO, CA
thesungazette.com

SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Recreation and Parks cleans up more than 45 fallen, damaged trees from storm

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield said 45 trees, that had fallen or lost large limbs, were cleaned up following the storm on January 4th and 5th. The City said the Recreation & Parks Department dispatched multiple teams from its Tree Section, Park Rangers and its Support Team for Operations, Rangers and Maintenance the afternoon of Wednesday, January 4 to respond to calls regarding storm weather impacts in the City. They said those teams addressed more than 20 trees that had fallen or lost large limbs.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highway 166 closed in Maricopa

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Caltrans District 5 said Highway 166 is now closed from Highway 101 to Highway 33. According to CHP’s website, part of the roadway appeared to be sinking with a large crack. CHP’s website said locals and workers to the area of Maricopa with light...
MARICOPA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Safe 1 replaces Delano branch with all-new building

Safe 1 Credit Union has opened a newly built branch at 1008 Fremont St. to replace its existing Delano location a mile away on Cecil Avenue. The new branch measures 4,500 square feet and offers better parking, easier access, drive-up service and a larger lobby, the Bakersfield-based credit union announced Monday.
DELANO, CA
KMPH.com

Rain, upcoming storm causes road closures in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The rain Monday has caused several roads to close throughout Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads have been closed due to recent weather conditions:. Conley bridge on South Fork Dr. Lower Globe south of Highway 190. A196...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local dog who inspired children’s books dies at 18

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield dog who inspired a series of children’s books died at the age 18, according to a post on the Indyohindy Facebook Page. According to the post, Indy died on Dec. 17 but owner Teresa Adamo decided not to share the news until after the holidays. On Indy’s last day, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Two teams contend for Whiskey Flat mayoral slot

Two sets of candidates vie for this year's Whiskey Flat mayoral seat, including locals Teri Ritchison with Phil Kraxberger, founders of the Kern Valley Motorcycle Club, and Robbie Miller and Gary Ananian, who raised money to build the Kernville Happy Trails Dog Park. Kraxberger and Ritchison have been raising money...
KERNVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy