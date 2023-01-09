Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield said 45 trees, that had fallen or lost large limbs, were cleaned up following the storm on January 4th and 5th. The City said the Recreation & Parks Department dispatched multiple teams from its Tree Section, Park Rangers and its Support Team for Operations, Rangers and Maintenance the afternoon of Wednesday, January 4 to respond to calls regarding storm weather impacts in the City. They said those teams addressed more than 20 trees that had fallen or lost large limbs.

