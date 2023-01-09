Read full article on original website
Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
KSLA
Elderly man found dead, wounded by hatchet; grandson arrested as suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, Shreveport Police Department was called to a house on the 400 block of Washington Street on reports of a deceased person. Upon arrival, officers found Sidney Francis Robinson, 77, with severe head trauma. He had been beaten about the head and face and suffered lacerations.
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase. Shreveport, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana successfully apprehended four suspects after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop and led police in a chase that ended in a collision with a fire hydrant. Three were captured under a home, and one was apprehended after forcing his way into a residence. Three adults and one minor were charged with crimes related to possession of drugs, theft, and resisting arrest.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself. Caddo 911 logs show that a CPSO was investigating “suspicious circumstances” just after 8 a.m. on Boyter Street near the intersection of Trees City Road and Helpmate Road.
Shreveport Police Investigation Yields Loads of Drugs and Guns
On January 6th, 2023, members of the Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Marcus Thomas (1-22-82) was arrested at the conclusion of the investigation that led...
KTBS
Woman, child die following crash; SPD makes arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
YAHOO!
UPDATE: A Shreveport mother and child are dead after a hit and run on Bradshaw Passway
UPDATE: Jan. 11 at 4:40 p.m. Shreveport Police Department reported that the alleged suspect, Terrance Dangerfield, 24, involved in the hit-and-run incident has been arrested and charged with two counts of negligent homicide. According to a representative of the SPD, the victim was pregnant. A Shreveport woman and her child...
Shreveport Men Plead Guilty for Shooting at Police
A pair of Shreveport men facing trials for firing guns at a Shreveport police officer face serious prison time after they pleaded guilty to the charges this week. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Ladarren Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer.
ktoy1047.com
MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests
28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
KSLA
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly molesting a young child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man faces a charge of molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested Friday, Dec. 30 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division after an investigation by detectives.
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
ktalnews.com
Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
KSLA
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
Shreveport Police Hunting for Man Who Shot Four-Year-Old
On January 7th, 2023, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 2900 block of Peach Street on reports of a shooting. Responding officers found that a four-year-old child was struck by gunfire while playing on a local playground. The injured child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana man arrested for drug possession, distribution
38-year-old Lance Lovell was arrested for several drug charges. Narcotics investigators had been looking into reported drug sales going on at the residence and the adjoining property that faces Pleasant Grove Road. Over the last several days, investigators made multiple controlled buys there from Lovell prior to the issuance of the search warrant last week.
KSLA
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run wreck that took the lives of a woman and a child. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office revealed the woman’s name is Faith Alexander, 31. The child is Amelia Ellis, her 4-year-old daughter. Terrance Dangerfield,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man charged with violating protective order
A Dubach male was arrested last week on charges of violating a protection order. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Jan. 5 to a residence on May Road in reference to a violation of a protection order. The LPSO had been contacted by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office after they were informed that Ladeteric Shelbon was residing at the residence and violating the protective order.
KSLA
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to a chase on Sunday, Jan. 8. Officers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clark Boulevard and Jewella Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop and officers began the chase.
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
KSLA
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Texarkana. The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Officials say the passengers were traveling north when the car hit a concrete foundation of a former building. The vehicle flipped and caught fire. The...
