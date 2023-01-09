Idaho governor calls for teacher, state police pay increases in State of the State address

Read full article on original website
A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A new director has been named to head the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Gov. Brad Little's office announced Tuesday the appointment of Chanel Tewalt to lead the ISDA following the retirement of Celia Gould who headed the agency for 16 years. According to the Governor's Office, Tewalt has been the deputy director for ISDA since 2021 and started as a college intern 15 years ago. "It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways," Tewalt said in a statement from the Governor's Office. "I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA's work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance." A native of Twin Falls, Gould will head back to her family cattle ranch in the Buhl area. According to the Governor's Office, Gould was the first female director of the ISDA and is credited with increasing agricultural exports from $1.2 billion to almost $2.7 billion in a span of 14 years. Gould was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives for 16 years. "Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors, and an industry second to none," Gould said in a prepared statement. "It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family." Gov. Little praised Gould's vast understanding of Idaho's agricultural industry.
Idaho Freedom Caucus dismayed with Governor Little’s State of the State Address. Today the governor once again demonstrated his lack of understanding on how much Idaho. families are struggling. His big-government platitudes will not help financially strapped. families who are collapsing under staggering inflation and getting crushed by high...
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
BOISE—Rep. Bruce Skaug on Wednesday morning introduced legislation that would withhold sales and use tax revenues from local governments that say they will not investigate or enforce state abortion proclamations. It would amend the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, passed in 2021, and clarify that the bill was...
An Idaho school board meeting ended in chaos this week after a Republican lawmaker threatened to take the district to court over a proposed transgender-inclusive policy. The Caldwell School Board in Southwest Idaho met on Monday night to discuss multiple policy proposals, but one in particular drew a crowd more than 90 strong: policy 3281, a draft from the Idaho School Boards Association that, if approved, would allow students to use facilities matching their gender identity, require staff to use proper pronouns for all students, protect students’ sexual privacy, and prohibit discrimination against same-sex couples in schools.
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
Is teaching hard work? I believe the answer is yes. We all assume teachers are lounging by their pools for a dozen weeks each summer, but many of them are still at the beck and call of superintendents for warm weather meetings. They wrap up what looks to be their work for the day at 3:00 p.m. and then find themselves grading papers until 8:00 p.m. They often find themselves working alongside students at a concession stand on Friday nights. What I’ve listed are all experiences my schoolteacher sister endures. She’s not getting rich but is promised a decent retirement.
We don't always take ourselves seriously when writing articles. Sometimes they're for fun, to inform, or just provide a quick smile. Today's article, however, is serious. When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.
Idaho's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says residents will need a "Star Card" - their version of the REAL ID driver's license that all other states are calling it - or a passport, or military ID - in order to board airline flights starting on May 7, 2025.
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
Republicans on an administrative rules committee blocked for a second time Thursday an examining board’s prohibition on the practice of conversion therapy — a discredited form of therapy that involves attempting to convince LGBTQ people to change their sexual orientation and/or gender identity — by licensed counselors, therapists and social workers.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will appoint former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to chair the Wisconsin Parole Commission, Evers' spokesperson said Friday. Erpenbach didn't seek reelection last year after serving six Senate terms, including as Senate Democratic leader from 2003 to 2005. He also sat on the state's budget-writing committee. “The...
Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman offered his response to Gov. Brad Little’s 2023 State of the State address:. “The governor chose style over substance, more government over fiscal restraint. It’s an absolute disaster of a policy blueprint and, if followed, will lead the state further down the path of greater government dependency, socialism, and unfettered transgenderism.
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
I had someone text me and ask if I could share a picture I referenced from the Governor’s Ball, which took place Saturday at the Capitol in Boise. This was Monday morning, and I had been talking about the case of Sara Walton Brady. She was the mom arrested in Meridian for taking her kids to a public park during the infamous COVID lockdown of 2020.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.”
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the momentous first week of the Iowa Legislature. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is painting a major part of his Cabinet red in a purple state. The Democrat nominated Republican Al Schmidt, who helped oversee Philadelphia's 2020 election, to be his secretary of state. He tapped former Republican Sen. Pat Browne to be revenue secretary and one-time...
Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
