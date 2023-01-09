Read full article on original website
Boonie Fletcher
4d ago
He do something wrong he needs to go to jail he should know better but the law it not to put anyone of them in jail
11
Terry Banks
4d ago
he's only resigning so he can still qualify for his pension
18
Mytwocents
3d ago
They make the laws we the people are made to obey by. The elite do what they please. So what’s a little dirt. Push it aside until a new story comes along and someone else is being talked about. Smile Rick, anyone with good sense would take one look and run. You have no one’s best interest!
2
WHAS 11
Kentucky lawmakers introduce bill abolishing death penalty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky senators will be discussing a bill abolishing the death penalty when they get back from their break in February. Senate Bill 45 would not only abolish the death penalty, but would replace it with life imprisonment without parole. The bill was filed by a bipartisan...
Beshear supports lawsuit challenging charter school law
The Democratic Kentucky governor aligned himself with public education advocates who contend that the measure should be struck down.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling to resign rather than face impeachment committee
A Western Kentucky prosecutor has decided to resign instead of facing a state legislature-led impeachment committee that recently convened. House Majority Floor Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, in an email Monday evening said that Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling would resign Feb. 28. Boling is the elected commonwealth’s attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit representing Christian County.
Report: Kentucky’s Gov. Beshear ranked as America’s most popular democratic governor
As Gov. Beshear prepares to defend his role in this year's gubernatorial election, reports indicate Kentucky's commander-in-chief is popular among voters.
wvxu.org
Here's who's running for Kentucky governor in 2023
The deadline has passed for candidates to get into Kentucky’s race for governor this year. Now voters have a clear picture of who’s trying to topple the incumbent, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The list includes 12 Republican candidates, ranging from current statewide officials like Attorney General Daniel Cameron...
Report: Beshear's approval rating among highest of all US governors
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A recent report found that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear remains one of the most popular governors in the nation. According to Morning Consult, a survey found 60% of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's job performance. That's slightly more than the most recent survey conducted last summer. Beshear...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky General Assembly introduces bills affecting college students
With the Kentucky General Assembly underway, new bills are being introduced that will directly impact Kentucky’s younger demographic. Here are three to watch this session:. Senate Bill 9 is summarized as “an act related to hazing.” If passed, this bill will establish hazing in the first degree as a Class D Felony and hazing in the second degree as a Class A misdemeanor.
whopam.com
Commonwealth, defense rest cases in Manning trial
The Commonwealth and defense each rested their case Thursday morning in the murder trial for Larayna Manning, the woman charged in the October 2020 shooting death of Calvin “Cue” Taylor during a robbery at his home on North Kentucky Avenue. Dr. Christopher Kiefer is a medical examiner for...
Stone case to continue in March
The Hopkins Circuit Court made a decision in the case of Dennis Stone, the man accused of shooting and killing Nichole Merrell, and injuring a child in August of 2020.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
Top House Republican revives BLM protests-era legislation to support qualified immunity
Banks' bill, the Qualified Immunity Act, would codify existing Supreme Court precedent that shields police officers from civil lawsuits 'from the same criminals they put behind bars,' he said.
Ohio requests to put a restraining order against Dollar General
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price. In his request for a temporary restraining order against the discount retailer, Yost cited ongoing violations of the Ohio […]
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
whopam.com
Trial postponed for Clearman Court murder suspect
Trial that had been set to begin later this month for Bobby Spikes, the suspect in the December 2021 fatal shooting of Stanley Bussell on Clearman Court, has been postponed. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling told Judge John Atkins Wednesday morning that evidence testing results are still pending and won’t be ready in time for the January 23 trial date, with the judge granting the motion to continue despite an objection from Spikes.
WHAS 11
What you need to know about next month's Special Election in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — In just over a month, residents in Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be asked to cast their votes for new representation in Frankfort. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Special Election on Feb. 21. What's the special election for?. When now-Congressman Morgan McGarvey...
Kentucky House passes bill to reduce state income tax
House Bill 1 would cut the personal income tax rate in Kentucky to 4%, beginning in 2024. It also codifies the rate reduction that went into effect this year.
500 people defrauded by Kentucky attorney to get reinstated social security benefits
KENTUCKY (WOWK) — The Social Security Administration (SSA) will reinstate benefits to 500 victims of the largest social security scam in the United States, said Ned Pillersdorf, a lawyer in the case. In 2017, disbarred attorney Eric Conn pleaded guilty to “bribing doctors to falsify medical records for his clients and then paying judges to […]
WLKY.com
Deadline to sign up for Kentucky's state-based health insurance is this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that time is running out to sign up for state-based health insurance. The deadline to apply for coverage is Sunday. Beshear said that everyone should check out their available plans, even if they are not sure if they qualify.
