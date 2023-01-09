ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Boonie Fletcher
4d ago

He do something wrong he needs to go to jail he should know better but the law it not to put anyone of them in jail

Terry Banks
4d ago

he's only resigning so he can still qualify for his pension

Mytwocents
3d ago

They make the laws we the people are made to obey by. The elite do what they please. So what’s a little dirt. Push it aside until a new story comes along and someone else is being talked about. Smile Rick, anyone with good sense would take one look and run. You have no one’s best interest!

