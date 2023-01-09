ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
rwcpulse.com

San Mateo County reflects on the first storm response of the year

Since New Year’s Eve, San Mateo County has been pummeled with less than favorable weather causing high winds and flooding across the region. In preparation for the storm surge, the county and a number of volunteers used one million pounds of bulk sand and 15,000 feet of twine to create 21,000 sandbags.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

‘We weren’t prepared’: Redwood City grapples with the aftermath of devastating winter storms

Redwood City was unprepared for a recent spate of winter storms that caused major flooding, mobile home evacuations and widespread power outages throughout the region. “I don’t know why we weren’t prepared, but we weren’t,” said Council member Alicia Aguirre during the Redwood City Council’s first meeting of the year. “Where have we been in planning for the worst case scenario?”
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Gilroy

A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding. As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays...
GILROY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: The Lost Town of Purissima

One of the earliest settlements on the San Mateo County Coast was Purissima. It's located roughly 4 miles south of Half Moon Bay. Father Juan Crespi of the Portola expedition is believed to be the first who referenced it in 1769 when he stopped at a local stream adjacent to an abandoned village. He christened the stream by calling it San Ivo.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County

SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding.  But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know.  It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Martinez declares local emergency as rain causes flooding, multiple road closures

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) –  Martinez declared a local emergency Monday, as damage to the city piles up since the latest atmospheric river pulled in Sunday night. City officials announced on its website Monday that  "These storms have caused significant impacts to the community, which has included mudslides at seven locations, downed trees at six locations, flooding at four locations, along with multiple road closures.  "These storms have also caused significant impacts to creeks in Martinez, with major erosion at multiple locations and significant debris accumulation in others." On top of the downed trees and mudslides, flooding closed Highland Road in southeastern Contra...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Next system could deliver thunderstorms, heavy downpours and 60 mph gusts

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Bay Area tries to recover from the latest round of heavy rain, the threat of thunderstorms moves into the region late Monday night into early Tuesday. More precipitation is the last thing the Bay Area needs, but the intense rainfall associated with thunderstorms is exactly what's in the forecast. On top of the rain that fell in the region over the last 24 hours – an inch of rain in San Jose, almost an inch and a half in San Francisco and exactly that amount in Fremont, more than two inches in Dublin and over four...
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy