On Jan. 12, 2023, some of the best CrossFit athletes in the world descended on Miami, Fl, for this year’s TYR Wodapalooza (WZA). With a $500,000 total prize purse up for grabs, athletes had every reason to come out swinging on the first morning of the four-day competition. The second event of the weekend, “Back to the Future,” was a chipper of epic proportions.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO