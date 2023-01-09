ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

barbend.com

2023 TYR Wodapalooza Individual Event 2 Results — Emma Cary Wins Second-Straight Event, Roman Khrennikov Outduels Ricky Garard

On Jan. 12, 2023, some of the best CrossFit athletes in the world descended on Miami, Fl, for this year’s TYR Wodapalooza (WZA). With a $500,000 total prize purse up for grabs, athletes had every reason to come out swinging on the first morning of the four-day competition. The second event of the weekend, “Back to the Future,” was a chipper of epic proportions.
barbend.com

2023 TYR Wodapalooza Team Event Preview: “Kitchen Sync — Part A”

The 2023 TYR Wodapalooza (WZA) takes place from Jan. 13-15, 2023, in Miami, FL., and features a host of team workouts that pit three-athlete squads against each other. All of these events culminate in a finale called “Kitchen Sync,” a two-part workout that tests each team’s strength, speed, and mobility. WZA announced the full event — parts A and B — on Jan. 11, 2023. Here’s what to expect from part A:
barbend.com

2023 TYR Wodapalooza Individual Event Preview: “Dirty Isabel”

The 2023 TYR Wodapalooza competition in Miami, FL, from Jan. 12-15, 2023, will put Individual athletes through a grueling two-day fitness test. The final event for Individuals is set for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, and was announced on the TYR Wodapalooza Instagram page on Jan. 11, 2023. It is a two-part event — the first part is titled “Miami Meat Market.”
