digitalspy.com
Marvel's Robert Downey Jr looks unrecognisable in first-look photos for new show
Robert Downey Jr looks a world away from how we know him in a first-look picture from his new show The Sympathizer. The Marvel star is set to take on multiple roles in the new HBO series, including that of a Hollywood director, as well as a congressman and CIA operative.
digitalspy.com
First look at Marvel stars in new movie adaptation of beloved book
A trailer and first-look photos have been released for Marvel stars Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams' new movie, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Based on Judy Blume's 1970 novel of the same name, the comedy-drama follows 11-year-old Margaret (Fortson) as she's uprooted from her life in New York City and moves to the suburbs of New Jersey, all while going through the tumultuous throes of adolescence.
digitalspy.com
Ke Huy Quan explains why The Goonies 2 hasn't happened
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan has given his opinion on why a sequel to The Goonies hasn't happened. The actor, who recently picked up a Golden Globe Award for his role in Daniel Kwan's 2022 sci-fi thriller, revealed there had been attempts to make a second Goonies film over the past 30 years — and that he thought it would be the film which would relaunch his career.
digitalspy.com
Marvel producer teases Harry Styles return to MCU
Marvel executive Nate Moore has teased more appearances for Harry Styles's Eros, aka Starfox, in the MCU. The singer and actor made a surprise appearance in a mid-credits scene for 2021's Eternals, though hasn't been seen since. However, fans need not fret, as Moore has revealed that more tales should...
digitalspy.com
Luke Cage star Mike Colter addresses possibility of Marvel return
Luke Cage's Mike Colter is "more than happy" for someone else to step into the shoes of his superhero. Within Marvel's former Netflix Universe, which was made up of Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, Daredevil and their team-up show The Defenders, Colter breathed life into the super-strong Cage for two seasons, before the whole thing collapsed.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
digitalspy.com
The Batman's Matt Reeves to meet with James Gunn to plan BatVerse at DC
The Batman director Matt Reeves will soon engage with James Gunn on what his plans are for the BatVerse. In the autumn of 2022, Gunn (known for rebooting The Suicide Squad and making three Guardians of the Galaxy movies) and regular collaborator Peter Safran were installed as the new CEOs of DC Studios, with an 8-to-10-year plan in their back pockets.
digitalspy.com
Luther movie confirms Netflix release date
Luther is coming back to our screens and we now have the confirmed release date for the eagerly-anticipated Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new movie brings back Idris Elba's troubled detective John Luther for the first time since 2019 when the final series aired on BBC One. As ever, a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London, but there's one big change: Luther is in prison.
digitalspy.com
Does M3GAN have a post-credit scene?
M3GAN has been unleashed in cinemas, and the killer doll has more than lived up to the early hype, receiving rave first reviews. It's enjoyed a better-than-expected $30.4 million debut at the US box office, and talk has quickly turned to a sequel. Given that a follow-up is already being discussed, you'd be forgiven for thinking the first movie sets it up in some way.
digitalspy.com
First look at Barbie star Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in new biopic movie
Set to be directed and executive produced by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Nowhere Boy) Back to Black will focus on the early years of Winehouse's career, following her life in London and rise to fame. Speaking about the project in an official statement, Taylor-Johnson revealed she was "excited...
digitalspy.com
Gerard Butler and Mike Colter's new movie Plane lands decent first reviews
Gerard Butler's latest movie Plane is an "endearing" yet "clunky" survival thriller, according to the critics. Directed by Jean-François Richet and co-starring Mike Colter, the film sees Butler playing pilot Brodie Torrance, whose aircraft is damaged by an unwelcome strike of lightning as he is forced to emergency-land on a war-torn island.
digitalspy.com
The OC's Mischa Barton reveals one request she made when filming tragic death scene
Mischa Barton has responded to her famous exit scenes from The OC, the most mid-Noughties of all the mid-Noughties teen dramas. The actress, who played Marissa Cooper on the show until the season 3 finale, joined her co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melissa Clarke for their podcast series Welcome to The OC, Bitches to relive her character's final moments.
digitalspy.com
M3GAN writer confirms "gorier" script following backlash against age rating
M3GAN writer Akela Cooper has confirmed that the movie originally had a much "gorier" script. While the movie has garnered acclaim, there has been somewhat of a backlash over its PG-13 rating in the US, making the movie relatively bloodless. Speaking about the original script, Cooper hinted that a more...
digitalspy.com
Yellowjackets reveals first look at LOTR star Elijah Wood in season 2
A first look at Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets season 2 has been unveiled. The actor is set to join the acclaimed drama for the upcoming season in the role of Walter, a Citizen Detective who is set to cross paths with Misty (Christina Ricci), and challenge her.
digitalspy.com
Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco shows off tattoo of partner's name during red carpet appearance
The Big Bang Theory favourite Kaley Cuoco has debuted her new tattoo dedicated to her partner Tom Pelphrey. Famed for his mesmerising turn as Ben Davis in Netflix's Ozark, Pelphrey got together with The Flight Attendant actress last spring. The couple are also expecting their first child together. Walking the...
digitalspy.com
Will there be a Hunters season 3? Why Hunters was cancelled
Warning: Spoilers for Hunters season 2 ahead. Prime Video's Nazi-fighting series Hunters has bowed out with its second and final season. In November 2022, as the series announced its season-two launch date, it was also confirmed it would be their last. What's more, Al Pacino would be returning as Meyer...
digitalspy.com
Luther: The Fallen Sun release date, cast and everything you need to know
Luther is coming back in a new movie on Netflix, which will pick up from the shocking events of the TV show finale that saw him arrested. A movie had been spoken about for a while by creator Neil Cross, but it took until September 2021 for it to be officially confirmed. It's been filmed and it will be heading our way in March.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell felt "so much shame" over bad reviews of infamous flop Alexander
Colin Farrell has revealed that he felt "so much shame" following the release of 2004's Alexander. Oliver Stone's historical drama, which is based on the life of Alexander the Great and stars Farrell in the titular role, garnered scathing reviews following its release and bombed at the box office, grossing only $167 million worldwide against a $155 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.
digitalspy.com
Willow season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
Willow season one spoilers follow. In the showiest showdown peppered with juicy twists, Willow has come to an end. While there seemed to be a significant defeat (*side-eye*), there's still plenty left to work with for a possible season two. The question is, will fans be getting one?. Here's what...
digitalspy.com
Interview with a Vampire and Mayfair Witches have futures revealed
AMC has teased a potential crossover between Interview With A Vampire and Mayfair Witches. The network's Anne Rice universe is currently in full swing, after both shows launched in the last few months. Mayfair Witches, which began last Sunday (January 8) stars White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan...
