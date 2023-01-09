COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Mia McLeod, the state senator from District 22, announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) in a press release Tuesday. "I’ve decided to leave the SC Democratic Party because it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear," she said in a statement. "I want you to be the first to know that my decision isn’t meant to disparage anyone who identifies as a SC Democrat, but the SCDP’s 'party-focused' approach doesn’t work for the people. And if it doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t work for me."

