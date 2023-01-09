ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

wpde.com

Governor McMaster sworn into office for his second term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster was sworn into office one final time on Wednesday during the state's 98th Inauguration Ceremony. To date, McMaster has served six years in office, taking over the role after former Governor Nikki Haley accepted a position to be a U.S. Ambassador. McMaster won his first full-term back in 2018 after beating Democratic nominee James E. Smith Jr. with 54% of the total vote.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. doctor, residents react to rise of COVID-19 cases in SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's been nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and cases remain steady across the country. In the Palmetto State, all of our local counties are experiencing medium or high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Horry County is leading in total...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Croissants Bistro & Bakery sees steady start to SC Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Foodies it may just be your favorite week of the year!. Some restaurants, like Croissants Bistro and Bakery, are offering multi-course menus during South Carolina Restaurant Week, which kicked off Thursday. The restaurant has participated in restaurant week for many years and the general...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wpde.com

1 injured after fight, shooting outside Socastee bars

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured in a shooting after a fight broke out at two bars in Socastee early Tuesday morning. According to a police report, officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass to reports of a large fight going on between Klockers Tavern and Barfield's Bar & Grill. Police added a lot of blood was seen at the crime scene.
SOCASTEE, SC
wpde.com

S.C. Attorney General announce indictments against multi-state drug ring

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson hosted a news conference Thursday morning to announce 170 State Grand Jury indictments against a drug ring operating in both South Carolina and Georgia. The Attorney Generals office announced 170 total charges for 43 people involved in what they...
GEORGIA STATE
wpde.com

Rezoning request for new Carolina Forest homes concerns residents; council defers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents are speaking out against the possible new housing development on a 20-acre piece of land in Carolina Forest. Horry County is considering rezoning the property to allow for the construction of multi-family homes. The vacant land is behind Grumpy Monk off Highway 501...
wpde.com

In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpde.com

Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions

LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wpde.com

State senator Mia McLeod announces departure from Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Mia McLeod, the state senator from District 22, announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) in a press release Tuesday. "I’ve decided to leave the SC Democratic Party because it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear," she said in a statement. "I want you to be the first to know that my decision isn’t meant to disparage anyone who identifies as a SC Democrat, but the SCDP’s 'party-focused' approach doesn’t work for the people. And if it doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t work for me."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. (WPDE) — Emergency healthcare workers from Michigan recently claimed their $1 million Powerball prize after winning in October. The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club is made up of 78 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers, according to a release. The group matched the five white balls in...
MICHIGAN STATE

