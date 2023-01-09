Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Man travels 4,000 miles by bike, kayak to raise money for veteran service dogs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A veteran from New York is making a four-thousand-mile journey by kayak and bicycle to Key West, Florida, to raise awareness and money for veterans in need. Jimmy Thomas is raising money to provide service dogs to veterans struggling with PTSD, loss of limbs...
wpde.com
13k people signed up to participate in 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The annual Cooper River Bridge Run is officially two months and 22 days away, and thousands of people have already signed up to run the 10K race. We checked with race director Irv Batten on Monday, who said 13,000 people are registered to "Get...
wpde.com
Governor McMaster sworn into office for his second term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster was sworn into office one final time on Wednesday during the state's 98th Inauguration Ceremony. To date, McMaster has served six years in office, taking over the role after former Governor Nikki Haley accepted a position to be a U.S. Ambassador. McMaster won his first full-term back in 2018 after beating Democratic nominee James E. Smith Jr. with 54% of the total vote.
wpde.com
Low on cats: Summerville cat café offers reservation changes after flurry of adoptions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — After three days of being open, Summerville's new cat café is running out of an important part of its business model: cats. Mews + Brews is offering those who made reservations for Tuesday a chance to either cancel or reschedule after several of its cats were adopted. Those who choose to cancel will be refunded their money.
wpde.com
Horry Co. doctor, residents react to rise of COVID-19 cases in SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's been nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and cases remain steady across the country. In the Palmetto State, all of our local counties are experiencing medium or high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Horry County is leading in total...
wpde.com
Croissants Bistro & Bakery sees steady start to SC Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Foodies it may just be your favorite week of the year!. Some restaurants, like Croissants Bistro and Bakery, are offering multi-course menus during South Carolina Restaurant Week, which kicked off Thursday. The restaurant has participated in restaurant week for many years and the general...
wpde.com
Missing Georgetown County teenager has switched vehicles, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing teenager in Georgetown County has likely switched vehicles, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen Saturday morning at his home on Old Cedar Loop in Pawleys Island, deputies said. Henry is 5 feet, 10 inches tall...
wpde.com
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion ahead of Friday drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Mega Millions jackpot has now grown to an estimated $1.35 billion, after no winners claimed the prize earlier this week. That makes it the second largest in South Carolina, and the third jackpot run to surge past $1 billion in the last 6 months.
wpde.com
Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
wpde.com
Former Florence Co. USPS employee among 3 charged in COVID-19 relief fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Three former U.S. Postal Service employees, two of which are from South Carolina, are charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a release from the State Dept. of Justice.
wpde.com
Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
wpde.com
1 injured after fight, shooting outside Socastee bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured in a shooting after a fight broke out at two bars in Socastee early Tuesday morning. According to a police report, officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass to reports of a large fight going on between Klockers Tavern and Barfield's Bar & Grill. Police added a lot of blood was seen at the crime scene.
wpde.com
S.C. Attorney General announce indictments against multi-state drug ring
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson hosted a news conference Thursday morning to announce 170 State Grand Jury indictments against a drug ring operating in both South Carolina and Georgia. The Attorney Generals office announced 170 total charges for 43 people involved in what they...
wpde.com
Rezoning request for new Carolina Forest homes concerns residents; council defers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents are speaking out against the possible new housing development on a 20-acre piece of land in Carolina Forest. Horry County is considering rezoning the property to allow for the construction of multi-family homes. The vacant land is behind Grumpy Monk off Highway 501...
wpde.com
In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
wpde.com
SC Democratic Chair requests investigation into Education Supt. Ellen Weaver
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Chair of the SC Democratic Party has requested a state and federal investigation into State Superintendent Ellen Weaver candidacy certification, as thousands gathered to watch Gov. Henry McMaster and many other state leaders be sworn in. Democratic Party leader Trav Robertson, Jr. released a...
wpde.com
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions
LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
wpde.com
State senator Mia McLeod announces departure from Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Mia McLeod, the state senator from District 22, announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) in a press release Tuesday. "I’ve decided to leave the SC Democratic Party because it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear," she said in a statement. "I want you to be the first to know that my decision isn’t meant to disparage anyone who identifies as a SC Democrat, but the SCDP’s 'party-focused' approach doesn’t work for the people. And if it doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t work for me."
wpde.com
Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize
LANSING, Mich. (WPDE) — Emergency healthcare workers from Michigan recently claimed their $1 million Powerball prize after winning in October. The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club is made up of 78 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers, according to a release. The group matched the five white balls in...
Comments / 0