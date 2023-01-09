Read full article on original website
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com
Willow Creek Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 10, 2023, at about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested After Early Morning Vandalism, Says Rio Dell PD
This is a press release from the Rio Dell Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-10-23 at approximately 8:22 am, the Rio Dell Police Department responded to the 100 block of...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photo] Man Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment After Officer Involved Collision
A three-car collision that occurred around 2:37 p.m. on January 10 that involved a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy, appears to have been caused by a Eureka man running a red light while under the influence. The collision that occurred at the intersection of Harris and F Streets, is under...
kymkemp.com
Trafficked Fentanyl Seized, Two Arrested, Says HCDTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was travelling...
krcrtv.com
Autopsy of Eureka woman raises questions over how death could have been prevented
EUREKA, Calif. — New developments in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's investigation into a recent death has raised questions over whether this death could have been prevented. Last week, Eureka resident Jestine Green was found deceased amongst recycling at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near a Recology truck. According...
kymkemp.com
In Which a Suspect Finds Himself in a Prickly Situation
Around 11:10 p.m., a suspect fleeing law enforcement in the Humboldt Hill area south of Eureka found himself in a prickly situation…he ended up tangled in barbed wire and at the point of a taser in a field near the 1500 block of Golden West Court. Law enforcement at...
North Coast Journal
Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm
The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Release Identity of Woman Whose Body Was Located Amongst Recycling in Samoa
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl in Hoopa
On Friday January 6th, 2023 Agents from the HCDTF and Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the 13000 Block of Highway 96 in Hoopa. After receiving numerous citizen complaints that 44 year old Robby Jackson and 42 year old Kathlene Mellon were selling large quantities of fentanyl throughout the Hoopa Valley, HCDTF Agents obtained a search warrant for their residence located at the 13000 block of Highway 96.
kymkemp.com
EPD Says Woman Found Dead in Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center Died of Accidental Causes
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
kymkemp.com
Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Norma Thornton, 1951-2022
Karen Norma Thornton was born on December 23, 1951 and passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. She lived in either Eureka or Redding all of her life. She worked at Big Loaf Bakery, giving out samples at local stores including Costco. She then became a worker for Humboldt County’s In-Home Supportive Services, specializing in clients who were at the end of their lives.
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Ferndale Drag Show Canceled After ‘Beware’ Sign at Local Church Prompts Concerns About Extremist Response
A planned drag show fundraiser in Ferndale has been canceled over concerns about an extremist backlash after a conservative church in town posted a warning message about the event on its public-facing sign. The all-ages “Roaring ‘20s Drag Event” was supposed to be a fundraiser for Lost Coast Pride, a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Board Approves $1 Million in Emergency Funding for Humboldt County Residents Impacted by Recent Earthquakes, Clashes Over a Myrtletown Zoning Change, and More
As earthquake recovery efforts continue throughout Humboldt County, local officials are having a difficult time finding federal funding opportunities to help displaced residents. In an effort to provide immediate relief to impacted communities, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $1 million funding request to help folks get back on their feet.
kymkemp.com
Sliding Road Damages Fortuna Home, Wrecks Truck, and Leaves Neighborhood Stuck
A week ago yesterday, Paradise Drive on the far eastern edge of Fortuna, lost its road. About 28 people lost vehicle access to the outside world. According to Jodie Whiting who lives in the neighborhood, “Sunday night last week, my next-door neighbor noticed that the road had slid so he came back and started telling my sons. My son who lives next door called his boss…The boss came up to look–He was going to pick up the kid for work–and didn’t see where the road had slipped. The angle of the road and his hood didn’t allow him to see. And, he went over the bank.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
In Virtual Public Statement Today, PG&E Runs Down the Resources it Has Deployed and Promises Detailed Daily Updates
Thousands are still without power across Humboldt County, after the various waves of the atmospheric river blew down trees and electric poles all across the state. Today, in between the last storm and the next, residents of Humboldt’s hardest-hit area — the Highway 101 corridor from Trinidad north — got some welcome news. Pacific Gas and Electric moved up its estimated time of restoration of services to Friday, Jan. 13, which is at least a little better than the original estimate of Jan. 20.
kymkemp.com
Apartment Building Evacuated Yesterday in Rio Dell Barely Survived the 1964 Flood
Yesterday, Rio Dell Police notified about a dozen residents they had to immediately evacuate their apartment building at the south end of Rio Dell after large cracks appeared near the building. A reader reminded us that this building had been in a precarious position before…. In 1964, the 777 Restaurant...
