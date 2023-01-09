County residents raise questions about contracts with sources who argue for ‘new discriminations’ and ‘unequal’ protocols, as school superintendent admits to problems with ‘internal practices’

Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Parents sound off on merit awards scandal at Fairfax County School Board meeting
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. The meeting is the first since three of the county’s high schools, Thomas Jefferson, Langley and Westfield admitted they failed to notify students in a timely manner that they earned National Merit Scholarship recognition.
Fairfax Times
Why are Fairfax County Public Schools covering up significant student achievement?
When I watched the national news last week, I could not believe my eyes. The most prestigious public high school in Fairfax County - now several additional FCPS schools as well - declined to notify scholars in a timely manner of exceptional achievement. As the product of a wonderful public school system in the Northeast, I planned to enroll my children in what used to be a solid school district with ceilingless learning opportunities, here in Fairfax County. Sadly, times have drastically changed and not for the better. Parents of future students are now reassessing whether or not it is even worth moving to Fairfax County for ‘the schools’.
Fairfax Times
Extend recess time in Fairfax County schools
2022 was a massive year in education; many children attended school for the first time post the COVID-19 pandemic, and classrooms started to look a little more normal since returning in 2021 with virtual and limited capacities. However, these shifts back to a classroom before COVID occurred during a massive shortage of teachers in the classroom. Children are being asked to revert to practices they have either never experienced or are multiple years removed from, and are transitioning from more time at home with their families. The understaffed teachers are being asked to handle this unprecedented shift, yet another task they must attend to while helping children through critical periods of learning and development. This challenge is only furthered by parents and guardians, who have been under immense stress during the lockdown; stress that directly translates to increased anxiety, depression, emotional stress, and other negative effects on their children.
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
Fairfax Times
Langley High School parent tells new school superintendent: ‘This is shameful, shameful!’
Local single mother Amy Paladini stepped into the cafeteria at Langley High School on Tuesday night, nervous about raising her concerns with the new Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent, Michelle Reid, over the news that local principals withheld National Merit awards from students. Paladini had written her thoughts down, her voice at times trembling as she spoke.
WTOP
Superintendent: 3 Loudoun Co. schools didn’t inform students of National Merit recognition
Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia is working to standardized its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition, after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith told the school board Tuesday night that 14 of 17 county high schools did...
Fairfax Co. Superintendent addresses parents after three schools were accused of not sharing National Merit Award info
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Parents packed the room inside Langley High School Tuesday night. Langley High School is one of three schools in Fairfax County accused of not sharing information about the National Merit Awards with students. The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend.
Fairfax Times
People and Places - Week of January 13, 2023
Community donors participated in a clothing drive to provide 1,000 units of children’s winter clothing to Cornerstones and Herndon Neighborhood Resources Center. The drive, called Gift from the Heart of the Korean American Community, included donors, Go Eun Kang, CEO of Omni Financial Risk Management, Inc., Venerable Wol, chief monk, BubHwa Sa Buddhist Temple, and Hyun Lee, associate director of Washington University of Science and Technology.
Fairfax Times
Congratulations to our Fairfax County public officials and police department
Kudos and a “shout out” to Mason District Supervisor Penny Gross, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) With my experience working with and through the tenacious effort of Supervisor Gross, the FCPD is invigorating it’s established Firearm and Ammunition Safe Disposal Program by launching a marketing countywide campaign to share information about this program across County communities via “social media posts, local media outreach with FCPD District Stations, and County communication partners to share with community members.”
fox5dc.com
Centreville Elementary School teacher has students participate in slavery simulation
CENTREVILLE, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are outraged after a teacher casts students as slaves and landowners during a classroom activity. A family at Centreville Elementary School spoke with FOX 5, saying they are frustrated that their children’s school forced students to take part in a slavery reenactment.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases
CHANTILLY, Va. - Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases, claiming the office is "inundated" and prosecutors need to focus on violent and felony crimes. FOX 5 has obtained a memo Biberaj sent to judges on Dec. 30 outlining the impacted...
Virginia attorney general expands civil rights investigation to all of Fairfax County Public Schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s attorney general announced Monday that he will expand his investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system, after reports of several schools withholding information surrounding National Merit recognition from students and parents. Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a civil rights investigation in response to allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about National Merit recognition from students and parents. The launch of the investigation followed...
NBC Washington
‘We Cannot Afford to Live Here': Loudoun County Transit Workers Strike, Some Service Suspended
Dozens of Loudoun County, Virginia, transit workers are returning to the picket lines for a second day Thursday, forcing the suspension of service on nearly three dozen bus lines. Silver Line bus routes and all commuter bus routes are suspended Thursday. Paratransit has not been affected. Here’s a full list...
Heritage High School finds 'racist writings' in 3 bathrooms on campus
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found in three bathrooms at Heritage High School in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to the Leesburg Police Department (LPD), Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) officials are working with officers during the investigation. All Heritage High School bathrooms and locker rooms have been searched in an attempt to find and remove all of the racist writing.
lhslance.org
“A slap to the face”: Teachers resist proposed FCPS grading policy
Imagine studying for hours on end for the biggest test of the semester. The test begins, and you immediately start scribbling down your answers. The time ticks down and students turn in their tests until one student is left. The student sits quietly at their seat, only writing their name...
Virginia AG Miyares expands investigation into Fairfax County schools
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Miyares said he was expanding his recently launched civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools to cover at least two other high schools. Miyares tweeted Monday that he was broadening the investigation into the withholding of merit award information at Thomas Jefferson High School for […]
sungazette.news
Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
Fairfax Times
Longtime BeFriend-A-Child Program mentor highlights program
“I had just graduated from [George Mason University] and was looking for a volunteer opportunity,” said Chantilly resident Nancy Portee. “I was looking for something that I thought would make an impact. I love children so I researched and found the BeFriend-A-Child program.”. Portee began mentoring with the...
Fairfax Times
County health officials post Group A Strep awareness for clinicians, parents, and caregivers
Over the past several weeks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been investigating a rise in invasive group A strep infections among children following reports of increases in pediatric infections in Colorado, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and other states. Group A strep infections can cause a range of illnesses from strep throat, scarlet fever, skin and soft tissue infections (such as impetigo) to more severe (but rarer) diseases such as sepsis and toxic shock syndrome.
ffxnow.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons. Vying to succeed Mark Keam, who resigned in September after 13 years in the...
Comments / 0