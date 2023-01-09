ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

County residents raise questions about contracts with sources who argue for ‘new discriminations’ and ‘unequal’ protocols, as school superintendent admits to problems with ‘internal practices’

Cover picture for the article
Fairfax Times

Why are Fairfax County Public Schools covering up significant student achievement?

When I watched the national news last week, I could not believe my eyes. The most prestigious public high school in Fairfax County - now several additional FCPS schools as well - declined to notify scholars in a timely manner of exceptional achievement. As the product of a wonderful public school system in the Northeast, I planned to enroll my children in what used to be a solid school district with ceilingless learning opportunities, here in Fairfax County. Sadly, times have drastically changed and not for the better. Parents of future students are now reassessing whether or not it is even worth moving to Fairfax County for ‘the schools’.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Extend recess time in Fairfax County schools

2022 was a massive year in education; many children attended school for the first time post the COVID-19 pandemic, and classrooms started to look a little more normal since returning in 2021 with virtual and limited capacities. However, these shifts back to a classroom before COVID occurred during a massive shortage of teachers in the classroom. Children are being asked to revert to practices they have either never experienced or are multiple years removed from, and are transitioning from more time at home with their families. The understaffed teachers are being asked to handle this unprecedented shift, yet another task they must attend to while helping children through critical periods of learning and development. This challenge is only furthered by parents and guardians, who have been under immense stress during the lockdown; stress that directly translates to increased anxiety, depression, emotional stress, and other negative effects on their children.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Langley High School parent tells new school superintendent: ‘This is shameful, shameful!’

Local single mother Amy Paladini stepped into the cafeteria at Langley High School on Tuesday night, nervous about raising her concerns with the new Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent, Michelle Reid, over the news that local principals withheld National Merit awards from students. Paladini had written her thoughts down, her voice at times trembling as she spoke.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Superintendent addresses parents after three schools were accused of not sharing National Merit Award info

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Parents packed the room inside Langley High School Tuesday night. Langley High School is one of three schools in Fairfax County accused of not sharing information about the National Merit Awards with students. The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

People and Places - Week of January 13, 2023

Community donors participated in a clothing drive to provide 1,000 units of children’s winter clothing to Cornerstones and Herndon Neighborhood Resources Center. The drive, called Gift from the Heart of the Korean American Community, included donors, Go Eun Kang, CEO of Omni Financial Risk Management, Inc., Venerable Wol, chief monk, BubHwa Sa Buddhist Temple, and Hyun Lee, associate director of Washington University of Science and Technology.
HERNDON, VA
Fairfax Times

Congratulations to our Fairfax County public officials and police department

Kudos and a “shout out” to Mason District Supervisor Penny Gross, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) With my experience working with and through the tenacious effort of Supervisor Gross, the FCPD is invigorating it’s established Firearm and Ammunition Safe Disposal Program by launching a marketing countywide campaign to share information about this program across County communities via “social media posts, local media outreach with FCPD District Stations, and County communication partners to share with community members.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases

CHANTILLY, Va. - Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases, claiming the office is "inundated" and prosecutors need to focus on violent and felony crimes. FOX 5 has obtained a memo Biberaj sent to judges on Dec. 30 outlining the impacted...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
The Center Square

Virginia attorney general expands civil rights investigation to all of Fairfax County Public Schools

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s attorney general announced Monday that he will expand his investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system, after reports of several schools withholding information surrounding National Merit recognition from students and parents. Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a civil rights investigation in response to allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about National Merit recognition from students and parents. The launch of the investigation followed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Heritage High School finds 'racist writings' in 3 bathrooms on campus

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found in three bathrooms at Heritage High School in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to the Leesburg Police Department (LPD), Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) officials are working with officers during the investigation. All Heritage High School bathrooms and locker rooms have been searched in an attempt to find and remove all of the racist writing.
LEESBURG, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
VIENNA, VA
Fairfax Times

Longtime BeFriend-A-Child Program mentor highlights program

“I had just graduated from [George Mason University] and was looking for a volunteer opportunity,” said Chantilly resident Nancy Portee. “I was looking for something that I thought would make an impact. I love children so I researched and found the BeFriend-A-Child program.”. Portee began mentoring with the...
CHANTILLY, VA
Fairfax Times

County health officials post Group A Strep awareness for clinicians, parents, and caregivers

Over the past several weeks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been investigating a rise in invasive group A strep infections among children following reports of increases in pediatric infections in Colorado, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and other states. Group A strep infections can cause a range of illnesses from strep throat, scarlet fever, skin and soft tissue infections (such as impetigo) to more severe (but rarer) diseases such as sepsis and toxic shock syndrome.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons. Vying to succeed Mark Keam, who resigned in September after 13 years in the...
VIENNA, VA

