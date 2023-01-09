County residents raise questions about contracts with sources who argue for ‘new discriminations’ and ‘unequal’ protocols, as school superintendent admits to problems with ‘internal practices’

2022 was a massive year in education; many children attended school for the first time post the COVID-19 pandemic, and classrooms started to look a little more normal since returning in 2021 with virtual and limited capacities. However, these shifts back to a classroom before COVID occurred during a massive shortage of teachers in the classroom. Children are being asked to revert to practices they have either never experienced or are multiple years removed from, and are transitioning from more time at home with their families. The understaffed teachers are being asked to handle this unprecedented shift, yet another task they must attend to while helping children through critical periods of learning and development. This challenge is only furthered by parents and guardians, who have been under immense stress during the lockdown; stress that directly translates to increased anxiety, depression, emotional stress, and other negative effects on their children.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO