‘Retired’ F-117 Nighthawks Will Fly For Another Decade
USAFThe Air Force is looking at extending its growing F-117 operations to 2034, 26 years after the type was officially retired.
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
After hypersonic missiles, US Air Force sets eye on air-breathing hypersonic jet
After the recent success of its hypersonic missile, the U.S. Air Force has not set its eyes on developing an air-breathing hypersonic aircraft. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the contract for the development of the system to Reston, Virginia-based Leidos, a company release said. The U.S....
His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
The Greatest Marine In U.S. History
How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future
With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems. To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request. […]
The US Army's laser weapon platoon will be ready next month
The U.S. Army will field its first platoon of laser-powered weapons next month, Task & Purpose reported. Based on the Stryker vehicle platform, the weapon system dubbed Guardian consists of a 50-kilowatt laser system that can take down drones, rockets, and mortar. The changing face of warfare has seen the...
Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane
A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the…
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
This Is What Bradley Fighting Vehicles Will Bring To The Fight In Ukraine (Updated)
U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan StephensWith an initial batch of M2 Bradleys now slated for Ukraine, we dive into what impact these iconic vehicles could have on the battlefield.
Meet the 1st female Marine Silent Drill Platoon commander
Marine Corps Capt. Kelsey M. Hastings had no idea she would become the first woman to command the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon for its 2023 season.
Marine vet admits to defrauding VA, threatening investigator
A Marine veteran received nearly $119,000 in disability benefits for the post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from his active duty service in the Philippines and Thailand, recovering dead bodies following natural disasters. The only problem: Kamil Wakulik had not actually been involved in recovering human remains, as he admitted Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
15 U.S. Army Special Operations Command soldiers questioned during Fort Bragg drug probe
More than a dozen Fort Bragg soldiers were apprehended last week during a drug investigation.
Maurice Rose: The Highest Ranking US Officer Killed In Europe During WWII
Maurice Rose lived through the horrors of the First World War and bravely returned to the battlefield when the global population was plunged into conflict once more. The Jewish major general never lived to see the German surrender in 1945, but his legacy is an inspiration to servicemen and civilians alike.
The Old Air Force Tape Test Is Officially Dead. Long Live the New Tape Test.
Airmen and Guardians will no longer have to go through the dreaded abdominal tape test, but will have their waist and height measured to keep tabs on their physical health and physique under a new assessment, according to the Department of the Air Force. The Air Force and Space Force's...
Researchers will shoot a projectile at 9,000 miles an hour for science
Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University in the U.S. are currently working toward an experiment that will record something that has never been captured at such a resolution before; the moment of impact when a projectile traveling at 9,000 miles (14,484 km) an hour hits a wall of water, a press release said.
