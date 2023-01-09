ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Marine In U.S. History

How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
24/7 Wall St.

The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future

With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems. To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request. […]
The Hill

Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane

A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the…
MilitaryTimes

Marine vet admits to defrauding VA, threatening investigator

A Marine veteran received nearly $119,000 in disability benefits for the post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from his active duty service in the Philippines and Thailand, recovering dead bodies following natural disasters. The only problem: Kamil Wakulik had not actually been involved in recovering human remains, as he admitted Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Maurice Rose: The Highest Ranking US Officer Killed In Europe During WWII

Maurice Rose lived through the horrors of the First World War and bravely returned to the battlefield when the global population was plunged into conflict once more. The Jewish major general never lived to see the German surrender in 1945, but his legacy is an inspiration to servicemen and civilians alike.
COLORADO STATE
Military.com

The Old Air Force Tape Test Is Officially Dead. Long Live the New Tape Test.

Airmen and Guardians will no longer have to go through the dreaded abdominal tape test, but will have their waist and height measured to keep tabs on their physical health and physique under a new assessment, according to the Department of the Air Force. The Air Force and Space Force's...

