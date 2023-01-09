Isla Fisher And Husband Sacha Baron Cohen Vacationed In The Caribbean, And She Wowed In Strappy Swimwear

A vacation can be a wonderful experience, especially when it involves a tropical backdrop. Sandy beaches, impeccable palm trees and crystal clear water are welcome sights and, while it may sound crazy, they really do help one get into the vacay mood. Celebrity couple Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen are the latest A-listers to go on holiday and did so in the Caribbean. The views, as you would expect, were nothing short of spectacular, though Fisher was the one who truly dazzled, thanks to her strappy swimwear.

The social-media savvy Isla Fisher was the half of the famous pair to share about their lovely-looking vacation. The 46-year-old star posted photos from the getaway to her Instagram , and they’re nothing short of gorgeous. Scenic landscapes and delicious-looking drinks are just a few of the elements you’ll find within the slideshow. And of course, you’ll also see Fisher in her lovely beach fit. Take a look:

The Tag star definitely seemed to be living her best life amid the beautiful surroundings. One would think that her family also had a fun time, as her Borat star husband Sacha Baron Cohen can be seen taking in the sights in one snapshot. I’m personally mesmerized by the beauty of the sky above them, whether it be light blue or sporting shades of orange during magic hour. I just can’t think of a better spot for a vacation.

Again though, we have to shout out Isla Fisher for her fashionable taste in beachwear. The mother of three flawlessly sported the pink ensemble, and provided the perfect pose while lying on the beach. Years ago, Fisher was candid about shedding pregnancy pounds , and it would seem to me that she still puts in the work to maintain her figure. Of course, the Australian star has always been a knockout, but she just seems to be getting better with age.

Isla Fisher has her share of (streamable) productions , some of which were released over the past few years. A few of her more recent credits include Godmothered , in which she provided some “filthy” improv ideas as well as the comedy film Blithe Spirit . In 2021, she also lent her voice to the animated flick Back to the Outback . 2022 also saw the release of her dramedy series Wolf Like Me – which is streamable with a Peacock subscription -- and sees her star alongside Josh Gad. The show has also been renewed for a second season.

It’s probably fair to say that the actress earned that vacation. She’s worked hard – even when she’s not actually part of a production. (She once stood alongside Sacha Baron Cohen when his movie was crashed by the cops .) It’s likely that the actress will probably get back to work sooner rather than later but, even so, I’m sure her beautiful vacay will remain in her thoughts for the foreseeable future.