Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
REPORT: STEPHANIE MCMAHON, TRIPLE H 'OPPOSED' TO WWE SALE

Axios.com featured a piece on all the rapidly developing twists and turns within WWE corporate over the last week that originated with Vince McMahon forcing himself back into a major role in the company to potentially faciliate a sale. Interesting to note that in their coverage, it is noted, "Sources...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES

Tony Khan is on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen show now on Roku Channel:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES

Ring of Honor will run Los Angeles, CA on Friday 3/31 for the 2023 Supercard of Honor. So, after inheriting the event last year (as it was originally booked by former ROH owners Sinclair Broadcast Group), Tony Khan will continue the annual ROH event on Wrestlemania weekend that dates back to 2004.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW

*Odyssey Jones vs. Akira Tozawa. *Mustafa Ali vs. Von Wagner. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
TOP AEW ACT'S DEAL IS UP IN APRIL

On this week's FTR Podcast with Dax Harwood, he discusses the beginnings of The Revival. He discussed the origins of the team, the original name The Mechanics, feeling like they were going to get fired not getting traction, Matt Bloom versus Bill Demott, Triple H helping the team find themselves in the early days, The Shatter Machine and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider

KHAN TALKS AEW, MOX HEADING TO IRELAND, NEW MERCH AND MORE

Current Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion Kaun is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. He discusses how he felt winning the championship, The Gates of Agony, working with Brian Cage and Prince Nana in The Embassy and his history with Shane Taylor Promotions in Ring of Honor. He gives his thoughts on Tony Khan buying ROH, working AEW Dark, his Cameroonian royal heritage, why his family migrated to the US, the origins of his tattoos, and much much more.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW

*AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson. *The House of Black vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. *Street Fight: Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed to appear. *Actor Paul Walter Hauser to appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW

*IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!

