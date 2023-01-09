Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: STEPHANIE MCMAHON, TRIPLE H 'OPPOSED' TO WWE SALE
Axios.com featured a piece on all the rapidly developing twists and turns within WWE corporate over the last week that originated with Vince McMahon forcing himself back into a major role in the company to potentially faciliate a sale. Interesting to note that in their coverage, it is noted, "Sources...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW'S RHODE ISLAND DEBUT NOW ON SALE, VINCE VAUGHN-AEW, ST. LOUIS RETURN AND MORE
AEW's debut in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday 4/7 at the The Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island is now on sale. The promotion's return to St. Louis on Wednesday 3/29 at the Chaifetz Arena for a live Dynamite broadcast and Rampage taping is also on sale. Add...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Tony Khan is on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen show now on Roku Channel:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Ring of Honor will run Los Angeles, CA on Friday 3/31 for the 2023 Supercard of Honor. So, after inheriting the event last year (as it was originally booked by former ROH owners Sinclair Broadcast Group), Tony Khan will continue the annual ROH event on Wrestlemania weekend that dates back to 2004.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Odyssey Jones vs. Akira Tozawa. *Mustafa Ali vs. Von Wagner. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FAUX SAUDI SALE STORY YOYOS THE WWE STOCK, WWE GIVES THE GOLDEN TITLE TO A TRULY BAD MAN AND MORE
After hitting $93.53 early in the day before the incorrect "Sale to the Saudi's 'reports'" were debunked, the WWE stock closed at $89.50, down 74 cents a share. WWE tweeted the following about Philadelphia Eagles All Pro Tackle Lane Johnson, who is a bad, bad man. Titus O'Neil tweeted:. Ron...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP AEW ACT'S DEAL IS UP IN APRIL
On this week's FTR Podcast with Dax Harwood, he discusses the beginnings of The Revival. He discussed the origins of the team, the original name The Mechanics, feeling like they were going to get fired not getting traction, Matt Bloom versus Bill Demott, Triple H helping the team find themselves in the early days, The Shatter Machine and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN TALKS AEW, MOX HEADING TO IRELAND, NEW MERCH AND MORE
Current Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion Kaun is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. He discusses how he felt winning the championship, The Gates of Agony, working with Brian Cage and Prince Nana in The Embassy and his history with Shane Taylor Promotions in Ring of Honor. He gives his thoughts on Tony Khan buying ROH, working AEW Dark, his Cameroonian royal heritage, why his family migrated to the US, the origins of his tattoos, and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
*AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson. *The House of Black vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. *Street Fight: Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed to appear. *Actor Paul Walter Hauser to appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
*IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
