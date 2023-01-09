ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin's doctors described his extremely thrilled reaction to the Bills' opening TD return

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The sports world received some welcomed news on Monday that Bills safety Damar Hamlin had been discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and was returning to Buffalo just a week after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

Hamlin had made remarkable progress in the days after his injury, and he was able to watch the Bills-Patriots game from his hospital room at UC Medical Center. The game, of course, got off to an unbelievable start with Nyheim Hines returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. We read Hamllin’s awesome reaction on social media, but it turned out that his in-person response to the play was even better.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dr. Timothy Pritts described Hamlin as being so excited that he set off every alarm in the ICU.

Pritts said:

“We have permission from him and his family to let you know that he did watch the game on Sunday. He was beyond excited and feels very supported by the outpouring of love from across the league and especially from the Buffalo area. We’ve learned this week that the Bills Mafia is a very real thing, and we feel the love from you all in Western New York. He watched the game yesterday. When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set every alarm off in the ICU in the process. But he was fine. It was juts an appropriate reaction to a very excited play.”

We can only imagine what that must have been like. NFL fans particularly enjoyed that story from the medical team.

