oregoncapitalinsider.com
Oregon's top leaders shift from pageantry to politics
With the pageantry and pleasantries of Monday now over, Oregon's new governor and legislative leaders face six months of partisan politics to hammer out a new state budget and up or down votes on progressive policy plans. Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed three executive orders she outlined during her...
KATU.com
Oregon lawmakers propose nearly 2,000 bills ahead of 2023 Legislative Session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session kicks off next Tuesday, and so far lawmakers have submitted nearly 2,000 bills they hope to take up. They have until Friday to get the first draft of their bill to legal staff, then the House and Senate speakers will start scheduling hearings.
opb.org
Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws
The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted. Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.
KATU.com
Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders
SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Gov. Tina Kotek takes the reins for Oregon
SALEM — Tina Kotek wasted no time in laying out her priorities once she was sworn in Monday as Oregon’s 39th governor. In addition to her longstanding promise to declare a state of emergency to combat homelessness — which she will sign Tuesday — Kotek also proposes to set an annual target of 36,000 new housing units and to seek $130 million immediately to deal with those issues.
kezi.com
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Rep. Chavez-DeRemer: ‘Want to do work of Oregonians’
Newly sworn-in US Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer said she is optimistic about collaboration with Oregon Democrats in Congress.
opb.org
How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis
Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
WWEEK
Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday
On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
kqennewsradio.com
DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT
State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
Emerald Media
Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114
A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
After chaotic vote for speaker, Oregon Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer happy to be sworn in
It was 1:40 a.m. Saturday when House representatives took their oaths – a ceremony that was expected to take place Tuesday. The swearing-in was delayed by the longest contest for speaker of the House in 164 years. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally secured the gavel after the 15th round of voting.
WWEEK
Three City of Portland Lobbyists Depart Shortly Before Oregon Legislative Session Begins
The city of Portland has a lot riding on the session of the Oregon Legislature that begins later this month. Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking lawmakers to send state troopers to Portland to arrest drunken drivers, change laws to more easily commit mentally ill people to a hospital, and pony up $26 million for the mayor’s six sanctioned homeless encampments.
Bill to Change Oregon-Idaho Border Gets Read in Oregon Senate
The Greater Idaho movement in Oregon keeps inching along. According to information released by the Greater Idaho movement, a bill proposing Oregon begin discussions with Idaho about allowing 15 counties to join the Gem State has been read in the Oregon Senate this week. The Greater Idaho movement began a...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Oregon bail reforms balance equity, victim protection
Oregon Senate Bill 48, the state’s attempt at bail reform, has tried to create a more equitable criminal justice system, advocates and lawmakers say. But others fear that the sudden changes to Oregon’s bail system, which took effect last year, have exposed gaps that put victims at risk.
Tribune quizzes Mayor Ted Wheeler on his plan for massive, sanctioned homeless camps
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, along with Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, has proposed the largest and most expansive plan yet to address homelessness in the city.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Audit says Oregon isn’t ready to make best use of federal broadband money
Oregon is in line to receive as much as $1 billion in federal money to help improve broadband internet access throughout the state, but a new audit finds Oregon’s broadband office isn’t adequately staffed and doesn’t have plans in place to ensure the funds go to the communities that most need it.
