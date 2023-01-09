ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon's top leaders shift from pageantry to politics

With the pageantry and pleasantries of Monday now over, Oregon's new governor and legislative leaders face six months of partisan politics to hammer out a new state budget and up or down votes on progressive policy plans. Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed three executive orders she outlined during her...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws

The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted. Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders

SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
SALEM, OR
bendsource.com

Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.

Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Gov. Tina Kotek takes the reins for Oregon

SALEM — Tina Kotek wasted no time in laying out her priorities once she was sworn in Monday as Oregon’s 39th governor. In addition to her longstanding promise to declare a state of emergency to combat homelessness — which she will sign Tuesday — Kotek also proposes to set an annual target of 36,000 new housing units and to seek $130 million immediately to deal with those issues.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis

Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT

State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Emerald Media

Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114

A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
OREGON STATE
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Oregon bail reforms balance equity, victim protection

Oregon Senate Bill 48, the state’s attempt at bail reform, has tried to create a more equitable criminal justice system, advocates and lawmakers say. But others fear that the sudden changes to Oregon’s bail system, which took effect last year, have exposed gaps that put victims at risk.
OREGON STATE

