Sad: Pasco Shelter Dog Refuses Treat, Goes Tik Tok Viral Instead
This story starts off sad but hopefully has a happy ending if enough people see it. A shelter dog in Pasco Washington has gone viral on Tik Tok after not accepting a treat. Pink who resides at the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Pasco Washington appears to be so depressed that she refuses to get up for a treat after being passed up for adoption for the last 42 days.
Am I the Only One Missing the Ginormous Tree at Richland’s Oak Park?
Due to wicked winds, Oak Park lost one of its magnificent residents, a HUGE tree. I've been watching the cleanup continue over the last several days. I know I'm not the only one saddened by the park's casualty of the wind storm. There's now a huge empty space where the robust tree once stood.
Should We Still Tell Strangers That Russell Wilson Played Baseball in Pasco?
So, I was working out this idea in my head for an article. I wanted to do a fun write-up on the things we as Tri-Citians say to out-of-towners to impress them. Then when I wrote down the first "flex," I realized that maybe it aged poorly. You know the one. We used to say it with pride every single day.
Tri-Cities Man Dies Along I-84 Near Pendleton
(Pendleton, OR) -- Authorities in Eastern Oregon say a Tri-Cities man who was helping at the scene of a crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton on Sunday afternoon was killed. This after a vehicle lost control in heavy rain and hydroplaned into the victim. Oregon State Police say the deadly crash happened just after 4:30pm about 8 miles west of Pendleton near milepost 199. 65-year-old Kenneth Dale Strong, of Richland, stopped to render aid at the scene of a Ford Ranger pickup that had rolled over in the median.
TONIGHT: Kennewick City Council to Discuss Wind Farm Plan
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the Horse Heaven Wind Project. More specifically, a letter that will be drafted by city council regarding the wind farm, which has drawn both ire and support from various groups. Supporters Tout Jobs, Money. Supporters...
Freezing Fog Triggers Two Early Morning Crashes Tuesday
According to Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol, freezing fog contributed to a pair of rollover crashes. Early Tuesday morning, in the 6 AM hour WSP Troopers responded to a pair of accidents. Both were single-vehicle rollovers. One occurred north of Pasco on Highway 395, near milepost 27,...
Be Prepared: Strong Winds Expected to Wreak Havoc in PNW
It wouldn't be Tri-Cities if we didn't touch on the high winds, would it?. And so it goes. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pendleton are predicting strong winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Drive with extra caution. Watch for debris on the roads. Mike McCabe with KEPR Action...
Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Receives Honor of Excellence Award
The organization has won an award for excellence in the Hall of Honor Communications contest for the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The group is a not-for-profit corporation serving state and regional agricultural fairs and shows. Our local fair won for the 2022 flyer, By the Numbers, below. The...
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Pickup Slams Into Umatilla Dollar General
(Umatilla, OR) -- Massive damage to a Dollar General location in Umatilla. The Umatilla Fire Protection District says this happened Monday night around 7pm off the 1400 block of 6th Street. Crews got on scene and found a lot of damage to both the vehicle, reported to be a Ford pickup truck and the store itself. One victim still inside the pickup was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.
Franklin County Deputies Recover $100K in Stolen Fossils, Arrest 5
Besides multiple stolen vehicles and other items, Franklin County Deputies recovered a rather rare piece of property. Stolen fossil collection worth $100K recovered north of Pasco. It began with Deputies trying to pull over a vehicle that was driving errantly on State Route 260. SR 260 runs from Highway 17...
Search Continues for Armed Kennewick Playground Car Jacker Suspect
Kennewick Police and other authorities continue to search for an armed carjacking suspect. Suspect steals victim's vehicle by Playground of Dreams. Saturday afternoon, around 4:15 PM, a man was at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park with his two children, when he was approached by a male suspect. The...
UPDATE: Burned Body in Wapato Identified, Homicide Suspected
It was back on November 1st, 2022 when Grandview Police were called to a vehicle fire in an orchard off of Riggs Road in a remote area northwest of town. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that a body was inside the burning vehicle. The individual inside, now identified as 47-year-old Jerred Dane King of Wapato, had apparently suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was deceased when officers arrived. According to officials, they had no evidence to show that his death was gang, or drug related. Authorities at the time noted that the death seemed "kind of strange".
