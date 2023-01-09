Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Related
ctexaminer.com
A Westport Citizens’ Group Forces RTM To Vote on Zoning Change in Saugatuck
WESTPORT – A citizens’ group has challenged a recently approved zoning change that would allow for greater density and height in the town’s congested transit hub – a move that will force an RTM vote next week that could overturn the approval. On Dec. 22, the...
Journal Inquirer
Electric rate increases would be left to legislature under new proposal
As consumers across Connecticut await their first electric bill of the new year, and the sticker shock that is likely to come with it, a Democratic state Representative from Groton has introduced legislation she hopes will give members of the General Assembly more control over energy rates in the future.
Glastonbury council OKs planning, not building, sidewalk
GLASTONBURY — The Town Council voted this week to instruct town staff members to prepare detailed plans for building the last major section of the Main Street sidewalk, from the Old Cider Mill to the intersection where Main Street meets Red Hill Drive and Chestnut Hill Road. DECISION: Glastonbury...
Windsor sets town meeting on sale of parcels in town center
WINDSOR — The Town Council voted 7-2 at its Jan. 3 meeting to approve the sale and transfer of four parcels of land along Broad Street to Mastriani Realty LLC for $141,278, to further its downtown development plans. The sale now has to go to a special town meeting...
Bristol Press
Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location
BRISTOL – Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location at 820 Farmington Ave. With recreational cannabis now set to be sold throughout the state, Bristol City Council Tuesday officially approved the move of the Trulieve cannabis dispensary, however, Mayor Jeff Caggiano said the business is still in the state process to become a hybrid medical and recreational sale space.
Madison residents oppose short-term rentals
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Madison residents are urging the municipality to crack down on short-term rentals. A group of locals has raised concerns for years about people coming for weekend stays through websites like Airbnb. They say that the visitors are loud, pack a lot of people into a single-family home, and trespass on properties […]
trumbulltimes.com
Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road
BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
ctexaminer.com
Lyme Looks to Control Intensity and Scale of Farming Operations, Farmers Say Regs Go Too Far
LYME — Barns, cows, fields, and vegetable stands are considered part of the character of Lyme, but in many instances agriculture does not comply with town zoning codes. The gaps in the town’s zoning code became apparent in early 2016, when Sunset Hill Vineyard requested changes that would allow wine tastings, which were approved after a long public hearing.
ctexaminer.com
Neighbors Warning of Flooding, Oppose a Planned Apartment Complex in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – Neighbors of a proposed 148-unit apartment complex next to Lawrence School said the project would make frequent flooding issues in the area even worse, and urged city wetlands officials to reject the project. Local developer Dominick DeMartino is proposing to build two, identical four-story buildings on an...
Bristol Press
Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here
BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here. Buyers looking to purchase recreational cannabis Tuesday would have to wait just a little longer in the city as Trulieve’s The Healing Corner on Farmington Avenue is finalizing its permitting process and getting approvals from City Council. The...
Enfield OKs 30% reduction for Winstanley distribution center
ENFIELD — The Town Council voted 7-4 Monday to grant a 30% tax assessment reduction over seven years to Massachusetts-based Winstanley Enterprises for its 501,500-square-foot distribution center on North Maple Street, even though residents begged the council to deny the revised resolution. The agreement goes into effect Oct. 1...
ctexaminer.com
Deficit Looming, Students and Labor Rally Against Possible Tuition Hikes for Community Colleges
For Carol Lopez, a first generation student at Manchester Community College, a tuition increase wouldn’t just put her own education in jeopardy — it would negatively affect her children as well. “This hike will hurt. This hike will hurt three generations of my family under me — and...
trumbulltimes.com
Embattled Bloomfield Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne to retire in August after two years on the job
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne will retire two tension-fraught years into a four-year contract. Hawthorne will step down from the position effective Aug. 30, according to a release issued Monday night by the Bloomfield Office of Strategic Communications and Government Affairs. Mayor Danielle C. Wong announced the news at the meeting of the Bloomfield Town Council on Monday night.
Hartford city councilman enters mayoral race
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The third candidate to become Hartford’s next mayor has officially entered the race. Nick Lebron, a member of the Hartford City council, formally announced his candidacy Tuesday afternoon. “Far too often, our city gets put in a negative light — coverage of gun violence, poverty and disinvestment,” Lebron, a Democrat, said. […]
Eyewitness News
Milford brewery leading the charge for nonalcoholic beer
Flights at Bradley impacted into Thursday after computer breakdown causes chaos across country. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that all flights across the U.S. were grounded Wednesday morning due to a computer issue. Students speak out on possible community college tuition hike. Updated: 7 hours ago. Back in October the...
Hartford, Eversource holding event to for residents to find out about energy help
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Hartford is teaming up with some local energy companies to try to help people struggling to pay their heating bills this winter. On Thursday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and utility representatives from several companies, including Eversource, announced they will hold a community event next week to make sure […]
iheart.com
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
ctexaminer.com
Faced with School Redistricting Fairfield Parents Turn Out to Voice Fears
FAIRFIELD — “I can’t urge you enough to just leave these kids alone.”. That was the prevailing sentiment among parents on Tuesday who came out in opposition to the idea of closing schools or transferring high schoolers as part of the town’s redistricting process for the 2024-25 school year.
ctexaminer.com
State Officials Seek Cuts in Near 20% Rate Hike by Aquarion Water
As Eversource’s water subsidiary Aquarion looks to increase its rates by nearly 20 percent this year, state officials say the hike would give the company too large of a guaranteed return and would force customers to pay for unnecessary costs – including a suite for employees at a Bridgeport arena.
Eyewitness News
Flights at Bradley
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Flights will continue to be impacted by a reported computer outage on Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that all flights across the U.S. were grounded Wednesday morning due to a computer issue. While many flights are expected to resume, there are a number of delays...
Comments / 0