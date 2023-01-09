ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyme, CT

Bristol Press

Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location

BRISTOL – Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location at 820 Farmington Ave. With recreational cannabis now set to be sold throughout the state, Bristol City Council Tuesday officially approved the move of the Trulieve cannabis dispensary, however, Mayor Jeff Caggiano said the business is still in the state process to become a hybrid medical and recreational sale space.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Madison residents oppose short-term rentals

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Madison residents are urging the municipality to crack down on short-term rentals. A group of locals has raised concerns for years about people coming for weekend stays through websites like Airbnb. They say that the visitors are loud, pack a lot of people into a single-family home, and trespass on properties […]
MADISON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Lyme Looks to Control Intensity and Scale of Farming Operations, Farmers Say Regs Go Too Far

LYME — Barns, cows, fields, and vegetable stands are considered part of the character of Lyme, but in many instances agriculture does not comply with town zoning codes. The gaps in the town’s zoning code became apparent in early 2016, when Sunset Hill Vineyard requested changes that would allow wine tastings, which were approved after a long public hearing.
LYME, CT
Bristol Press

Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here

BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here. Buyers looking to purchase recreational cannabis Tuesday would have to wait just a little longer in the city as Trulieve’s The Healing Corner on Farmington Avenue is finalizing its permitting process and getting approvals from City Council. The...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield OKs 30% reduction for Winstanley distribution center

ENFIELD — The Town Council voted 7-4 Monday to grant a 30% tax assessment reduction over seven years to Massachusetts-based Winstanley Enterprises for its 501,500-square-foot distribution center on North Maple Street, even though residents begged the council to deny the revised resolution. The agreement goes into effect Oct. 1...
ENFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Embattled Bloomfield Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne to retire in August after two years on the job

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne will retire two tension-fraught years into a four-year contract. Hawthorne will step down from the position effective Aug. 30, according to a release issued Monday night by the Bloomfield Office of Strategic Communications and Government Affairs. Mayor Danielle C. Wong announced the news at the meeting of the Bloomfield Town Council on Monday night.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Hartford city councilman enters mayoral race

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The third candidate to become Hartford’s next mayor has officially entered the race. Nick Lebron, a member of the Hartford City council, formally announced his candidacy Tuesday afternoon. “Far too often, our city gets put in a negative light — coverage of gun violence, poverty and disinvestment,” Lebron, a Democrat, said. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford brewery leading the charge for nonalcoholic beer

Flights at Bradley impacted into Thursday after computer breakdown causes chaos across country. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that all flights across the U.S. were grounded Wednesday morning due to a computer issue. Students speak out on possible community college tuition hike. Updated: 7 hours ago. Back in October the...
MILFORD, CT
iheart.com

CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies

STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
TORRINGTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

State Officials Seek Cuts in Near 20% Rate Hike by Aquarion Water

As Eversource’s water subsidiary Aquarion looks to increase its rates by nearly 20 percent this year, state officials say the hike would give the company too large of a guaranteed return and would force customers to pay for unnecessary costs – including a suite for employees at a Bridgeport arena.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Flights at Bradley

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Flights will continue to be impacted by a reported computer outage on Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that all flights across the U.S. were grounded Wednesday morning due to a computer issue. While many flights are expected to resume, there are a number of delays...
HARTFORD, CT

