Related
Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs
On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont outlined both a short and long-term plan to lower energy costs within the state, relying on both state and federal funding. The post Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Hartford, Eversource holding event to for residents to find out about energy help
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Hartford is teaming up with some local energy companies to try to help people struggling to pay their heating bills this winter. On Thursday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and utility representatives from several companies, including Eversource, announced they will hold a community event next week to make sure […]
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
wshu.org
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses
Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
mycitizensnews.com
Push is on for Uniroyal site
NAUGATUCK — The borough is making a stronger second attempt in applying for the state Community Investment Fund grant to develop the former Uniroyal site. Town officials previously reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project.
ctexaminer.com
Neighbors Warning of Flooding, Oppose a Planned Apartment Complex in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – Neighbors of a proposed 148-unit apartment complex next to Lawrence School said the project would make frequent flooding issues in the area even worse, and urged city wetlands officials to reject the project. Local developer Dominick DeMartino is proposing to build two, identical four-story buildings on an...
Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
zip06.com
Recreational Marijuana Sales Launched in Branford
Recreational marijuana sales launched in Branford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a green ribbon cutting at Rise, a new hybrid (recreational/medical) cannabis retailer at 471 East Main St. Rise is the retail brand of multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (Chicago, IL). In Branford, Rise is a new retailer for both...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Iconic Foods In Connecticut
The lobster roll has become an icon of New England cuisine. You can find lobster rolls in seafood shacks and local restaurants in Connecticut. This delicious and iconic New England meal is sure to please your palate. There are two types of lobster rolls. The classic lobster roll and the...
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
capeandislands.org
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds
The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
trumbulltimes.com
Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road
BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
