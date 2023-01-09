Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Related
capecoddaily.com
Cable Installation Impacting Barnstable Roads
BARNSTABLE – Work for the Vineyard Wind Offshore energy project will impact roadways throughout Barnstable through next week. Starting Saturday through Monday, cable pulling will take place at Covell’s Beach for work that cannot be interrupted until the submarine cable is secure on land. In addition, Monday will see the start of single-lane alternating traffic […] The post Cable Installation Impacting Barnstable Roads appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents
YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age...
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
capecod.com
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Eastham
EASTHAM – On Wednesday at about 2:20 PM, Eastham dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Brackett Road near the Cape Cod 5 bank. Upon arrival, crews found a male, approximately 60-years-old lying in the road with obvious trauma to his head. Due to an extended time for a Medflight helicopter arrival, the patient was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what appears to be potentially life-threatening traumatic injuries.
theweektoday.com
Woman severely injured in Glen Charlie Road crash
A woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 12 after crashing into a tree near the entrance of the Wareham Lake Shores neighborhood on Glen Charlie Road. First responders arrived at the scene at 1: 12 p.m. The woman was the sole occupant...
hyannisnews.com
Police arrest two in separate S.W.A.T. ops. [HN READER VIDEO]
[YARMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen,...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce TWO MORE Sobriety Checkpoints This Week
Boy, the Mass State Police are really trying to start the new year off right concerning getting the message out about the dangers of impaired driving. We're just a few weeks into 2023 and the MSP has already conducted numerous sobriety checkpoints across the Bay State!. Get ready for a...
Police searching for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized
Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man arrested by Massachusetts State Police after fleeing Rochester traffic stop
“On Friday, January 6, 2023, at 9:15pm, Officer Alves and Officer Delmonte were in stationary posts monitoring traffic at the intersection of Rt. 105 and North Ave. At this time, Officer Alves observed a gray Infinity sedan fail to stop at the westbound stop sign on North Ave. When it was safe to do so, Officer Alves initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at the intersection of North Ave and Winfield St.
capecoddaily.com
Town Offices, Services to Close for MLK Day
BARNSTABLE – Multiple town services and offices across Cape Cod & the Islands will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Town offices in places like Barnstable and Dennis will be shut down on MLK Day. Transfer station and waste collection services regionwide will be closed as well; […] The post Town Offices, Services to Close for MLK Day appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal
ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
capecoddaily.com
Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges Denied $2B but Local Officials Undaunted
A close to $2 billion federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper joins Sunday Journal to discuss where the project is currently in its design, and what options lie ahead for […] The post Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges Denied $2B but Local Officials Undaunted appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth to Take Comments on Climate Change Vulnerability Plan
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials will be soliciting feedback on plans to mitigate vulnerability to climate change. The goal is to address issues like storm surges and sea levels rising, along with how they can impact local infrastructure. Officials are seeking concerns and questions that residents have regarding those potential hazards. The town will be joined […] The post Yarmouth to Take Comments on Climate Change Vulnerability Plan appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Steamship Authority Considering Fourth Vessel Acquisition
FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has acquired three new vessels in the past few months to replace the oldest of its fleet, with a fourth acquisition being considered, according to officials. Communications Director for the Authority Sean Driscoll says that the idea of a spare fourth vessel is appealing, as it would cut down on […] The post Steamship Authority Considering Fourth Vessel Acquisition appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
capecoddaily.com
Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Fire broke out in the basement of a home in Orleans shortly before 10 AM. Firefighters responded to the Champlain Road residence to find smoke showing from the structure. Crews advanced hoses and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The post Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset. Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological...
Comments / 0