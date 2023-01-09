ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

capecoddaily.com

Cable Installation Impacting Barnstable Roads

BARNSTABLE – Work for the Vineyard Wind Offshore energy project will impact roadways throughout Barnstable through next week. Starting Saturday through Monday, cable pulling will take place at Covell’s Beach for work that cannot be interrupted until the submarine cable is secure on land. In addition, Monday will see the start of single-lane alternating traffic […] The post Cable Installation Impacting Barnstable Roads appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents

YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Eastham

EASTHAM – On Wednesday at about 2:20 PM, Eastham dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Brackett Road near the Cape Cod 5 bank. Upon arrival, crews found a male, approximately 60-years-old lying in the road with obvious trauma to his head. Due to an extended time for a Medflight helicopter arrival, the patient was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what appears to be potentially life-threatening traumatic injuries.
EASTHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Woman severely injured in Glen Charlie Road crash

A woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 12 after crashing into a tree near the entrance of the Wareham Lake Shores neighborhood on Glen Charlie Road. First responders arrived at the scene at 1: 12 p.m. The woman was the sole occupant...
WAREHAM, MA
hyannisnews.com

Police arrest two in separate S.W.A.T. ops. [HN READER VIDEO]

[YARMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen,...
YARMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford man arrested by Massachusetts State Police after fleeing Rochester traffic stop

“On Friday, January 6, 2023, at 9:15pm, Officer Alves and Officer Delmonte were in stationary posts monitoring traffic at the intersection of Rt. 105 and North Ave. At this time, Officer Alves observed a gray Infinity sedan fail to stop at the westbound stop sign on North Ave. When it was safe to do so, Officer Alves initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at the intersection of North Ave and Winfield St.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Town Offices, Services to Close for MLK Day

BARNSTABLE – Multiple town services and offices across Cape Cod & the Islands will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Town offices in places like Barnstable and Dennis will be shut down on MLK Day. Transfer station and waste collection services regionwide will be closed as well; […] The post Town Offices, Services to Close for MLK Day appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal

ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges Denied $2B but Local Officials Undaunted

A close to $2 billion federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper joins Sunday Journal to discuss where the project is currently in its design, and what options lie ahead for […] The post Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges Denied $2B but Local Officials Undaunted appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth to Take Comments on Climate Change Vulnerability Plan

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials will be soliciting feedback on plans to mitigate vulnerability to climate change. The goal is to address issues like storm surges and sea levels rising, along with how they can impact local infrastructure. Officials are seeking concerns and questions that residents have regarding those potential hazards. The town will be joined […] The post Yarmouth to Take Comments on Climate Change Vulnerability Plan appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Steamship Authority Considering Fourth Vessel Acquisition

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has acquired three new vessels in the past few months to replace the oldest of its fleet, with a fourth acquisition being considered, according to officials. Communications Director for the Authority Sean Driscoll says that the idea of a spare fourth vessel is appealing, as it would cut down on […] The post Steamship Authority Considering Fourth Vessel Acquisition appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – Fire broke out in the basement of a home in Orleans shortly before 10 AM. Firefighters responded to the Champlain Road residence to find smoke showing from the structure. Crews advanced hoses and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The post Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ORLEANS, MA
ABC6.com

20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

