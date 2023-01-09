ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake Monster Winterfest to be held at end of January

By Clarissa Casper The Herald Journal
Bear Lake’s biggest winter event of the year is coming up this month, aiming to raising money for local nonprofit The Family Place.

The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest will be held Jan. 27 to 29 at the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort and Event Center. According to the event’s website , the state parks entrance fee at the marina will be waived for attendees with the hope that donations will be made to the nonprofit the event is fundraising for.

The annual event is a time to celebrate the winter season and all the various winter sports that are available during those months, said one of the event’s organizers, Samantha Coontz.

“It’s a great time to remember we can still have fun even though it’s cold,” Coontz said.

This is not the first year this event has supported The Family Place. According to Coontz, The Family Place has proven to be a great partner to the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest.

“We just appreciate all the work they do focusing on our young people and supporting their families to boost family togetherness,” Coontz said.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday the “Monster Winter Sports and Trails Day” will take place, offering community members the opportunity to try winter sports. According to the website, there will be fat-tire bikes, snowshoes, snowmobiles and tubes provided by Epic Recreation and Beaver Creek Lodge. Hot chocolate and other treats will also be provided.

“This is a great opportunity to get people outdoors to try new sports and things they haven’t before,” Coontz said. “Hopefully they’ll get the bug to come up and try it again.”

From 5 to 8 p.m. attendees can get a “Monster taste of Bear Lake” at the Sunrise Resort and Event Center. Both seasonal and year-round local restaurants will be bringing their “finest fare,” according to Coontz.

“People will get to try new foods from local areas and the ones we miss when they’re not here,” Coontz said.

The next day, a variety of activities for children of all ages will be held, starting at 6 a.m. with the cisco fishing tournament. The angler who catches the biggest cisco fish before noon, as well as other winning participants, will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes.

According to Coontz, the event is later in the year than usual to be consistent with the change in the cisco run.

“We are finding that the cisco are running about a week later than usual,” Coontz said. “So, we changed the date to match up with them.”

During the tournament, attendees can participate in Bear Lake tradition with a free breakfast of fried cisco served with scones, according to Coontz.

At 10 a.m. the “Monster 5K run/walk” will begin at the State Park Marina, as well as the “Monster Chili Cook-Off” that will run until 2 p.m. A formal judging and public sampling will be held after each participant finishes their chili.

On the same day, the “Monster Cardboard Boat Regatta” will be held at noon. Participants can make their own cardboard boats at home before the event or between 5 and 8 p.m. the night before at Sunrise Resort. Awards will be given to the most creative design, the “prettiest” boat and more, according to the website.

At 1 p.m. costumes are highly encouraged at the “Monster Plunge,” a fundraising event where people can donate $35 to The Family Place and jump into Bear Lake. According to Coontz, past participants have worn costumes ranging from '50’s jailbirds to an "Ice Ice Baby" group costume, to Forrest Gump themed costumes.

At 5 p.m. the “Monster Disco Dance” and awards ceremony will be held at Sunrise Resort. For the first time, participants can dance under the lights, stars and disco ball at the Sunrise Resort Patio. According to the website, snacks, drinks and cisco fishing education will be provided.

The last day of the festival will be a pancake breakfast held between 9 and 11 a.m. at Cody’s Gastro Garage in Garden City. The breakfast is $5 for kids and $10 for adults for all-you-can-eat pancakes, two eggs and two strips of bacon.

“It will be a lot of fun to get our community together,” Coontz said.

