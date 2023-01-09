Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
Ohio fire department stops use of Safe Haven Baby Box citing state requirement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mission of Safe Haven Baby Boxes is personal and one that has had success in states like Indiana. Monica Kelsey, the creator of the program, explained her motivation for wanting to create a safe space for new mothers in crisis. “In August of 1972, a...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
sciotopost.com
You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
$4 million grant for diversion program training, technical assistance at NEOMED approved by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a $4 million grant for Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Wednesday to "provide training and technical assistance for communities developing or implementing deflection and pre-arrest diversion programs to help those with substance use disorder get the help and treatment they need."
informerpress.com
Adams County: average life expectancy numbers released
State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. The highest life-expectancy rates for Ohio was Delaware County at 81.7 years, followed by Noble County at 81.2 and Geauga at 80.9. The lowest life-expectancy rates in Ohio come mostly from Southwest and Southeast Ohio, in the Appalachian region. Scioto County leads the list with the average age of 70.7, followed by Pike at 72, Jackson at 72.1, Vinton at 72.4 and Lawrence at 72.7. The average life-expectancy of an Adams County resident is 73.5 years old.
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases
The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Fox 19
Ohio fires company overhauling state unemployment system
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio has fired the company it hired to overhaul its state unemployment system after two of the partners were charged in a 13-count indictment of stealing trade secrets, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services tells FOX19 NOW. This will delay the rollout of the new...
Law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities praised by advocates
A law recently signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finally removes derogatory language about people with disabilities from state law, a move years in the making. Advocates praised the passage and signing of the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act, introduced with bipartisan sponsors as House Bill 281. The bill was years in the making, […] The post Law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities praised by advocates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Record-Herald
ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
WTAP
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Human Resources announced last week that they are going to start using a new social services and child welfare system. The DHHR said in a statement that they are transitioning from the Families and Children Tracking System to the West Virginia...
a-z-animals.com
9 Native Plants in Ohio
The Buckeye State is located in the midwestern region of the United States. Its three largest metropolitan areas are Greater Cleveland, Greater Cincinnati, and the Columbus metro area. It is the seventh state in terms of population and the tenth state in terms of population density. Ohio consists of five...
Homemade moonshine could be legal in Ohio under bill introduced in Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohioans could legally produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit – as long as they don’t sell it – if a new bill proposed by an eastern Ohio lawmaker were to become law. On Thursday,...
New therapy dog to help Gallia County Sheriff’s Office serve Ohio community
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new member to the department who will have a special role in helping the members of her community. Sheriff Matt Champlin says Zaya, a Bernedoodle, will serve the community as the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office’s new therapy dog. Champlin says Zaya is […]
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Snow Friday but roads won’t freeze right away in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Rain is set to change to snow this morning but the key will be road temperatures and as of late Thursday it looks like things won’t be icy or snow covered early Friday morning in most areas due to too much heat in the ground in the morning. Using the exclusive StormTracker 13 […]
Comments / 0