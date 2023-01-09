Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Dallas Observer
Wiped Off the Map: Homeless Feel Lost in the Shuffle Waiting For Housing Assistance
On a hot day in early November, Justin Thomas, Caitlin Sowell and Danielle Hollowell sat outside the Moni Food Mart at the corner of Marsh Lane and Rosemeade Parkway in northern Dallas. Two young pit bulls named Bruce and Buddy Holly lay beside them. The three are homeless and living in tents at a nearby encampment, but they’re trying to change that.
WATCH: Garland-raised rapper Cush with a C performs exclusive song
If you are involved in the Dallas rap scene, chances are you have heard of Kevin Cushingberry Jr., also known as Cush with a C.
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
'Don’t go, Bob': Man survives sudden cardiac arrest in Dallas church
DALLAS — It was a late August Sunday morning. Bob Richardson was sitting in the same pew he always sits in – back row, right side of the sanctuary. He remembers the sermon ending and the offering plate starting its rounds. But, he does not remember collapsing. “My...
dallasexpress.com
Dave & Buster’s Cofounder Dies in Dallas
The co-founder of Dave & Buster’s — James W. “Buster” Corley — passed away in his Dallas home earlier this week. “The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Kristin Lowman, a Dallas Police Department (DPD) spokesperson. “The man was taken to a local hospital where he died,” she told USA Today.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
CandysDirt.com
This M Streets High Tudor Has Love Baked In
Mr. Wylie Holt often smelled of bread. The longtime route salesman for Mrs. Baird’s Bakery — 20 years, in fact — probably couldn’t help spending some time on the bakery floor, seeing up close and personal the product he proudly sold to area grocery stores and local marts. When the old Mrs. Baird’s plant was built in 1928, Roland Baird insisted on large plate glass windows “to allow those who pass to see the bread in the making from dough to finished product.” This was before the Mockingbird plant was built in 1953, just a mile from Mr. Holt’s home on Monticello. That home is this week’s Highlight Home of the Week, sponsored by Dallas mortgage broker Lisa Peters.
Daily Thread opens in Highland Village
Daily Thread, an affordable women’s apparel store, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village. “We are honored to welcome Daily Thread to The Shops at Highland Village as the retailer’s first location in Texas,” said Ginny Tirey, marketing coordinator at The Shops at Highland Village. “Daily Thread is sure to become the Highland Village community’s go-to spot for affordable women’s fashion.”
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
republic-online.com
AHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's School
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Laura Rodriguez felt dizzy after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter for one of the first days of kindergarten. Then she began sweating as she walked the halls of the elementary school in Arlington, Texas. This made no sense. It wasn't separation anxiety.
advocatemag.com
Zalat Pizza offering appetizers, desserts for the first time
Zalat Pizza added appetizers and desserts to its menu after over seven years in business. The restaurant opened its first location on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2015. Since then, it has expanded to 27 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. Zalat was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who...
Grapevine cracks open its first and only indie bookstore
Grapevine is finally getting an independent bookstore, and it's women-owned, to boot. Talking Animals Books, located at 103 W. Worth St. in Grapevine, is throwing open its doors to the public on February 2. Founded by Katy Lemieux and co-owned with Valerie Walizadeh, the shop will also double as an arts venue, with the popular Shakespeare in the Bar becoming its resident theater company.Customers can expect a wide selection of new and used books, including adult and children’s literature, modern fiction, true crime, romance, cookbooks, foreign-language titles, art books, plays, poetry, and YA, as well as the regular spotlighting of...
CandysDirt.com
Looking For a Richardson Apartment? Be Prepared to Spend a Pretty Penny
A recent report from real estate survey factory Zumper shows that rents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are still some of the priciest in the state — meaning that what you pay for a Richardson apartment has gone up in a big way. In Texas, the median rent for...
tourcounsel.com
The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
dallasexpress.com
Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas
While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
