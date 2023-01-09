Mr. Wylie Holt often smelled of bread. The longtime route salesman for Mrs. Baird’s Bakery — 20 years, in fact — probably couldn’t help spending some time on the bakery floor, seeing up close and personal the product he proudly sold to area grocery stores and local marts. When the old Mrs. Baird’s plant was built in 1928, Roland Baird insisted on large plate glass windows “to allow those who pass to see the bread in the making from dough to finished product.” This was before the Mockingbird plant was built in 1953, just a mile from Mr. Holt’s home on Monticello. That home is this week’s Highlight Home of the Week, sponsored by Dallas mortgage broker Lisa Peters.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO