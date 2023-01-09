A Moroccan native who grew up in Revere will have to stay behind bars - serving a four-to-five-year sentence - as he appeals his conviction for smashing a glass into the face of a bouncer at a Seaport bar in 2018, because he is just too much of a flight risk to ensure he sticks around for another trial should he win his appeal, the Massachusetts Court of Appeals ruled today.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO