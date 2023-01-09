ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalhub.com

Gang rode the Red and Green lines with a crowbar at rush hour, robbing and beating people, police say

Transit Police report arresting three of the four people they say got on the Red Line at Harvard with a crowbar, then used it to threaten people they beat and robbed on a trip that ended at the Fenway Green Line stop, where they got off a trolley and smashed the crowbar into a person's face before running towards Brookline Thursday afternoon.
BROOKLINE, MA
universalhub.com

Man robs Chinatown bank with a spray bottle, police say

Boston Police report arresting an Uxbridge man on charges he held up the Santander Bank branch at 61 Harrison Ave. in Chinatown shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police say that Shawn Senay, 21, gave a teller a note demanding money. He then "pulled out a bottle from his pocket containing an unidentified liquid and began spraying it towards the teller," police say.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

A wily coyote saunters into the Back Bay, evades animal control for hours

Liz Robson had a roadrunner's-eye view for a few hours today of a coyote running around Back Street along Storrow Drive for several hours today, successfully evading Boston Animal Control, which apparently didn't have any fresh paint with which to create a tunnel on the side of the building to stun him.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Police seek help finding gunman who held up Roxbury market

Boston Police have released photos of the man they say held up Marcella's Market, 80 Marcella St at Highland Street in Roxbury last night. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-343-4275 or the anonymous tip line by calling 800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

You can take the girl out of eastern Mass., but ...

Ellen Fleming is a reporter at WWLP in Springfield, where most people don't have a Boston accent, but she grew in Braintree, daughter of a couple of Dot rats, and used to work at Chronicle on Channel 5 here. So the other day, she was doing a report from Beacon Hill:
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man who was convicted of blinding a Seaport bouncer in one eye in angry rampage will have to stay behind bars as he appeals his conviction, court rules

A Moroccan native who grew up in Revere will have to stay behind bars - serving a four-to-five-year sentence - as he appeals his conviction for smashing a glass into the face of a bouncer at a Seaport bar in 2018, because he is just too much of a flight risk to ensure he sticks around for another trial should he win his appeal, the Massachusetts Court of Appeals ruled today.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Bike lanes to nowhere on rebuilt West Roxbury bridge could one day lead to bike lanes on West Roxbury Parkway

MassDOT officials tonight showed off preliminary plans for the replacement for the West Roxbury Parkway bridge over the train tracks between Holy Name Rotary and Belgrade Avenue - plans that include a new center turning lane and a bicycle lane in either direction, even though the bike lanes will initially be of little use since the parkway doesn't currently have any marked bike lanes.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Board approves total of seven new housing units in East Boston, rejects six

The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved a total of seven new residential units in East Boston while rejecting six. The board approved a six-unit, four-story building on East Eagle Street that will replace an existing triple decker. The board also unanimously approved plans for a four-unit, three-story building at...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy