This Face Mask Detoxifies Skin Before Bed and Can Be Used as an Acne Spot Treatment

Our skin needs time to rest and fully reset too, and this happens while we sleep. Before we get it prepped for slumber, it's necessary to make sure skin is clean and free from any gunk it may have accumulated in the afternoon hours. Using a makeup wipe is better than nothing, washing with a cleanser each night is ideal — but when you want an extra deep detox , we found a new secret weapon: a popular mask available on Amazon now.

If your skin requires a more intensive purge, this powder-to-clay mask from Moonlit Skincare is absolutely ideal. It's designed to be used before bedtime, and it also offers double-duty action, as it can function as an overnight acne spot treatment. Dreams do come true!

Get the Moonlit Skincare Power Down Powder 2-in-1 Mask for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

This mask utilizes a blend of kaolin clay, crushed moringa leaves and dried cucumber peel, which helps tone down oiliness and redness, as well as reduce the chance of blemishes from popping up on top of clogged pores. Aloe vera powder is also included in the mix to help soothe the skin and add softness so the surface doesn't feel completely parched after washing it off.

We actually love that this clay-based mask comes in powder form — this just means your jar will last that much longer! When masks of this nature come wet, they can dry out and become unusable far faster — but this one is already of a dry consistency, so there's virtually no risk of that happening.

You can mix this mask with water or take it a step further by using soothing honey or yogurt as your mixing base. In fact, you can even mix some of the powder in with your cleanser if you want to create an exfoliating effect. Apply the mask and wait until it's fully dry before washing it off with warm water. Then, you'll be ready to give your skin (and yourself!) the rest it needs before waking up in the AM and taking on the day. Sweet (blemish-free) dreams!

