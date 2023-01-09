ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Out With Eric Andre Following Her Split From Pete Davidson: Details

 4 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre and Pete Davidson. Shutterstock (3)

Back on the dating scene! Emily Ratajkowski was all smiles during a New York City outing with Eric André following her split from Pete Davidson .

The model, 31, was spotted on a date with the comedian, 39, on Saturday, January 7, according to TMZ . The pair got cozy as they wrapped their arms around each other as they made their way to dinner. After spending three hours in a Japanese restaurant, Ratajkowski and André visited several other spots in Midtown.

Ratajkowski's public outing with the Man Seeking Woman actor comes shortly after she called it quits with Davidson , 29, late last month. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2022 that the Saturday Night Live alum was dating the Gone Girl actress after they were spitted out together.

"Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is," a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the twosome [had] been together for "a couple of months."

Ahead of his romance with Ratajkowski, Davidson was previously linked to Ariana Grande , Phoebe Dynevor , Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian , whom he dated from October 2021 to August 2022. After his breakup from the reality star, 41, the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor dated Ratajkowski for two months before they parted ways. Davidson has since been photographed with Chase Sui Wonders after working together on a film.

The I Feel Pretty star, meanwhile, ended her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating rumors. She filed for divorce in September 2022 and moved out of their New York home. (The estranged spouses share 22-month-old son Sylvester .)

“She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life. They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny,” a second insider shared with Us at the time. “She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year.”

Earlier this month, Ratajkowski opened up about her thoughts on finding The One amid her divorce.

"That’s what I hate with dating ... men in particular,” she said on the Tuesday, January 3, episode of her "High Low" podcast. “They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.’ And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and ... don’t know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you.”

Ratajkowski added: “They start to tear you down, and then you’re back to square one. And it’s so f—ked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it and ... what it means for their own identity.”

According to the iCarly alum, she has found that her exes have one thing in common . “I said to my girlfriend, ‘I feel like I attract the worst men,’” she continued. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘F—k.’ Because I want a confident man. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.”

