Dean Pees explains decision to retire after 50 years in coaching, two seasons as Falcons defensive coordinator

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason
David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sean McVay has decided to return for a seventh season with the Los Angeles Rams after taking a break to contemplate his future following the first losing season of his career. The youngest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl...
Why Deion Sanders attempted to change Colorado's schedule, and why he was denied
That's the most apt way to describe the attempt of Coach Prime, Colorado and Arizona State to move their Pac-12 opener up to Week Zero. By now, you're aware: Coach Prime isn't just a businessman, he's a business, man. I could hear Jay-Z's verse on the remix to "Diamonds From...
Mr. CFB & Friends. Can Georgia Three-Peat?
Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP national championship game confirmed that the Bulldogs have the best program in all of college football. But can they do it again in 2023? Where does Stetson Bennett rank among the all-time great quarteHasrbacks? Has Kirby Smart passed Nick Saban as the best ...
Report: Clemson Makes Riley Among Highest-Paid Assistants in Official Deal
The Tigers announced the decision on Friday.
Condoleezza Rice Mentioned As Possible Candidate For Major NFL Position
One day, Roger Goodell will join the roster of retired NFL commissioners. When that day comes, two popular names could succeed him. The newly hired Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and part-owner of the Denver Broncos Condoleezza Rice have been mentioned to assume the role, according to ...
Falcons ex Coach Flays Texans For Firing Lovie Smith: ‘I Just Don’t Understand’
Despite the Texans having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022, many have questioned the logic behind firing the beloved veteran Smith after only one season as head coach.
Former Falcons coach Mike Smith blasts Texans for firing Lovie Smith
Count Mike Smith in as another former NFL coach not pleased with the way the Houston Texans parted with Lovie Smith. The former Atlanta Falcons coach from 2008-14 joined the BallFather Podcast presented by Sportskeeda to talk about how the Texans have made themselves an unattractive destination for coaches, and that the Smith firing continues to reinforce that narrative.
What level QB could Falcons add in free agency this offseason?
The question isn’t if the Atlanta Falcons are going to bring in a quarterback during the offseason but what type of role they want that QB to fill.
