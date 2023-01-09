ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday

The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
247Sports

Georgia football: Jacob Hood enters transfer portal

A fifth player from Georgia has entered the transfer portal, this time coming from the offensive line as freshman Jacob Hood departs after one season in Athens. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound lineman did not see any snaps during Georgia's 2022 National Championship season. He enrolled early at Georgia but had ankle surgery prior to the start of spring.
ATLANTA, GA
TMGSports

Mr. CFB & Friends. Can Georgia Three-Peat?

Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP national championship game confirmed that the Bulldogs have the best program in all of college football. But can they do it again in 2023? Where does Stetson Bennett rank among the all-time great quarteHasrbacks? Has Kirby Smart passed Nick Saban as the best ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Arizona State regaining momentum behind relentless defense

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State had mojo on its side, a roster full of sharpshooting, freewheeling players veering toward a third straight NCAA Tournament for the first time in five decades. The pandemic stopped the Sun Devils, like everything else, in their tracks. “I think that was like the first time I’ve probably shed some tears in a long time just because of how much it meant to me and our team,” said former Arizona State guard Mickey Mitchell, now an assistant under Bobby Hurley. “I remember just sitting in there for a while after coach had broke the news to us and we were all just speechless.” The cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament took a toll on every team, some more than others.
TEMPE, AZ
DawgsDaily

UPDATES: Georgia Undergoing Major Roster Overhaul

The University of Georgia is fresh off their second consecutive national title, becoming the first program in CFP history to repeat as champions. Now, as they prepare for their celebration parade, there are ample impending roster movements.  NFL Draft declarations are being made, the NCAA ...
ATHENS, GA
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 7

There was minimal movement in the Top 10 last week. This week, there is movement galore. Taking over the No. 1 spot and dethroning Wheeler for the first time this season is Grayson. They’re one of, if not the hottest team in the state of Georgia right now after taking down No. 2 Kell and handing ...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy