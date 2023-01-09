TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State had mojo on its side, a roster full of sharpshooting, freewheeling players veering toward a third straight NCAA Tournament for the first time in five decades. The pandemic stopped the Sun Devils, like everything else, in their tracks. “I think that was like the first time I’ve probably shed some tears in a long time just because of how much it meant to me and our team,” said former Arizona State guard Mickey Mitchell, now an assistant under Bobby Hurley. “I remember just sitting in there for a while after coach had broke the news to us and we were all just speechless.” The cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament took a toll on every team, some more than others.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 11 MINUTES AGO