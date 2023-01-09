Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

Related
The Comeback
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Heaven provides good seats for national title game no matter which team wins
My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. – PROVERBS 3:1, 2. ••• Specific national stories that have popped up virtually “cry out” for mention by journalists, including small-town writers. One of the major ones is the great strides made by the Buffalo Bills football player who suffered an onfield cardiac issue last week. America unashamedly knelt and fervently prayed for Demar HAMLIN in full view of believers and non-believers. That was a welcome sight as teams, coaches, and a virtually full...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
The Greeneville Sun
Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. NFL owners approved a resolution last Friday to adjust the AFC playoffs in order to address the competitive inequities created by the cancellation of the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game...
Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks-49ers Preview, Props, Prediction
The Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Saturday in the first of three division-rival games on Wild Card Weekend. The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the 10th time in coach Pete Carroll's 13 seasons despite losing five of their final six games to close out the calendar year 2022. Seattle rebounded with wins over the Jets and Rams to finish the regular season, squeaking into the playoffs courtesy of Green Bay's loss on Sunday night. ...
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks on the field Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, before a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Greeneville Sun
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (L) talks with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during warmups prior to their game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
All-Pro picks: Patrick Mahomes at QB; WR Justin Jefferson unanimous
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one vote shy of unanimous, and teammate Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson received all 50 votes for the 2022 NFL All-Pro team released Friday. A panel of 50 media members votes in balloting controlled by the Associated Press. Mahomes received 49 of 50 votes at quarterback, falling one vote shy of unanimous along with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. ...
Cardinals to interview Brian Flores
Brian Flores plans to interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Cardinals are searching for a new general manager and head coach, firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week and turning the page after a playoff appearance in 2021. Arizona was 4-13, ending the regular season with seven consecutive losses, in 2022. ...
Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending toward missing his sixth straight game after he didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, resumed throwing in the open portion of practice on Thursday, three days ahead of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder as well as a wrist injury. Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4...
Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft
Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 11 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Anudike-Uzomah made his announcement on Twitter, saying "Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career." ...
The Greeneville Sun
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts
Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
Georgia's Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington declare for draft
Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after winning back-to-back national titles with the Bulldogs. Both players confirmed the expected decisions on social media Thursday. Ringo is regarded as a top-20 overall prospect and Washington is one of the top three players at his position going into the April 28-30 draft. ...
Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday night's AFC wild-card playoff game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars due to his back injury. ESPN reported Friday that Williams sustained a fracture in his back last Sunday and is out for two or three weeks, perhaps ending his season barring a run to the Super Bowl. The Chargers said Friday that Williams will remain in...
Panthers interview Frank Reich, add Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to list
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. The Panthers plan an exhaustive search and interview process that also includes interim head coach Steve Wilks, former Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore, who interviewed with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars last year, is not permitted to interview during the first round of the...
Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
