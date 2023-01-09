ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15

At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’

The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone

A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
BIENVILLE, LA
Eater

As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own

As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
thelocalpalate.com

Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year

Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
CREOLE, LA
WDSU

Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has hosted its fair share of Super Bowls, dignitaries and conventions, but it will now host the Miss Universe pageant for the first time. "We believe that we are built to host better than any other city and that’s what we want to showcase," Kelly Schultz with New Orleans and Company said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy