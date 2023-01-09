Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15
At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NOLA.com
Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’
The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
NOLA.com
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone
A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
cenlanow.com
Die hards celebrate Mardi Gras at their same parade spot on St. Charles Ave. despite no parades
NEW ORLEANS– Even though there weren’t any Mardi Gras parades on Mardi Gras Day rolling down St. Charles Avenue— there were a few die hards who still went to the spot where they typically watch the parades and they celebrated in their own way. “It is in...
Eater
As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own
As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
thelocalpalate.com
Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year
Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
NOLA.com
AMC 'Mayfair Witches' house in New Orleans looks a lot like Anne Rice's old First Street home
Ask an Anne Rice fan where the “Mayfair Witches” house is, and — up until now — you would have been directed to the Garden District’s Brevard House, also known as the Rosegate Home, a sprawling, two-story Italianate-Greek Revival hybrid at 1239 First St. It’s...
NOLA.com
Blue Giant, modern Chinese-American restaurant, has closed after three turbulent years
Three years ago this week, Blue Giant opened in the Lower Garden District with a menu drawn from the American-style Chinese classics, funny fortune cookies and lousy timing. Two months later, the pandemic threw all restaurants into turmoil. Now Blue Giant has permanently shuttered, confirmed owner Richard Horner. The reason,...
NOLA.com
Luxury properties offer high rise living, country comfort or lakefront life
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
WDSU
Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has hosted its fair share of Super Bowls, dignitaries and conventions, but it will now host the Miss Universe pageant for the first time. "We believe that we are built to host better than any other city and that’s what we want to showcase," Kelly Schultz with New Orleans and Company said.
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
myneworleans.com
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announces 2023 lineup
Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band
15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
What concerts are coming to New Orleans in 2023? Here's the music and comedy on tap so far
With dozens of concerts already on the books and more to be announced, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for music and comedy in New Orleans. A look at the highlights so far:. LOUIS C.K. Jan. 19, Saenger Theatre. The controversial comedian is on the road rebuilding...
cenlanow.com
No Orpheus parade this year! But where will you find those famous flowers? On you!
NEW ORLEANS – Flowers give them power. And it’s that flower power that makes them famous. The folks at the Krewe of Orpheus know that they’re known for the big bouquets that fill the Mardi Gras floats they roll through New Orleans. That’s every year. But...
