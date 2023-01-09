ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

By JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04C9Zy_0k8qDXUW00

The Buffalo Bills medical staff and trainers are introduced before the game with the Patriots. The medical staff is created with saving Bills player Damar Hamlin s life by starting CPR so quickly after his injury on Cincinnati. Ag3i6608

Kevin Warren jumps from Big Ten to become Bears president, CEO

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren, 59, was named Big Ten commissioner in 2000 following 15 years with the Minnesota Vikings. The first minority commissioner of the Big Ten, Warren was a pioneering executive in the NFL in positions with the then-St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions and advanced from a role as legal counsel to become the first African-American Chief Operating Officer of an NFL franchise with the Vikings in 2015. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. NFL owners approved a resolution last Friday to adjust the AFC playoffs in order to address the competitive inequities created by the cancellation of the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game...
ATLANTA, GA
Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
BUFFALO, NY
Cardinals to interview Brian Flores

Brian Flores plans to interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Cardinals are searching for a new general manager and head coach, firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week and turning the page after a playoff appearance in 2021. Arizona was 4-13, ending the regular season with seven consecutive losses, in 2022. ...
Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
HOUSTON, TX
Georgia's CFP rout draws record-low audience

Monday night's College Football Playoff title game between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU was the least watched FBS championship since the Bowl Championship Series era started 24 years ago, according to a report by Sports Business Journal. Approximately 17.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the Bulldogs drub the Horned Frogs 65-7. The game was televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU -- the three networks that have carried the...
ATHENS, GA
QB Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider Nation

Quarterback Derek Carr said farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders over social media on Thursday. "Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me." ...
Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to OC

Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator on Friday. Hartline, 36, replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022 for the Buckeyes (11-2), who lost to eventual national champion Georgia 42-41 in the CFP semifinals. Head coach Ryan Day has been the play-caller for the offense and it wasn't immediately clear if that...
COLUMBUS, OH
