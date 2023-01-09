Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Heaven provides good seats for national title game no matter which team wins
My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. – PROVERBS 3:1, 2. ••• Specific national stories that have popped up virtually “cry out” for mention by journalists, including small-town writers. One of the major ones is the great strides made by the Buffalo Bills football player who suffered an onfield cardiac issue last week. America unashamedly knelt and fervently prayed for Demar HAMLIN in full view of believers and non-believers. That was a welcome sight as teams, coaches, and a virtually full...
Joe Mixon challenges NFL to coin toss to see who will pay fine for touchdown celebration
After mocking the NFL's playoff solution by flipping a coin during a touchdown celebration, Joe Mixon is calling on the NFL to pay his fine if it loses a coin toss.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Kevin Warren jumps from Big Ten to become Bears president, CEO
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren, 59, was named Big Ten commissioner in 2000 following 15 years with the Minnesota Vikings. The first minority commissioner of the Big Ten, Warren was a pioneering executive in the NFL in positions with the then-St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions and advanced from a role as legal counsel to become the first African-American Chief Operating Officer of an NFL franchise with the Vikings in 2015. ...
Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. NFL owners approved a resolution last Friday to adjust the AFC playoffs in order to address the competitive inequities created by the cancellation of the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game...
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks on the field Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, before a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
Cardinals to interview Brian Flores
Brian Flores plans to interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Cardinals are searching for a new general manager and head coach, firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week and turning the page after a playoff appearance in 2021. Arizona was 4-13, ending the regular season with seven consecutive losses, in 2022. ...
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A tribute to Damar Hamlin is shown on the scoreboard prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Will End To 2022 Impact 2023 Decision?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his future following the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
Georgia's CFP rout draws record-low audience
Monday night's College Football Playoff title game between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU was the least watched FBS championship since the Bowl Championship Series era started 24 years ago, according to a report by Sports Business Journal. Approximately 17.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the Bulldogs drub the Horned Frogs 65-7. The game was televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU -- the three networks that have carried the...
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels celebrate after the Raiders defeated the New England Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
QB Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider Nation
Quarterback Derek Carr said farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders over social media on Thursday. "Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me." ...
Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to OC
Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator on Friday. Hartline, 36, replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022 for the Buckeyes (11-2), who lost to eventual national champion Georgia 42-41 in the CFP semifinals. Head coach Ryan Day has been the play-caller for the offense and it wasn't immediately clear if that...
