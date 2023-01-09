ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury

After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

76ers Rival Report: Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Miss Time With Injury

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is expected to miss some time moving forward. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant suffered a knee injury, which has been diagnosed as an “isolated MCL sprain.”. Per Wojnarowski’s report, Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Lately, Durant and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy

The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
BOSTON, NY
FOX Sports

Boston visits Brooklyn following Brown's 41-point game

Boston Celtics (30-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (27-13, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -3; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Brooklyn Nets after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Celtics' 125-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Nets star Kevin Durant out multiple weeks with MCL sprain

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after an MRI revealed an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, the team announced Monday. Durant, who suffered a similar injury last season, will be reevaluated in two weeks. He suffered the injury Sunday during the third quarter...
BROOKLYN, NY

