ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luce County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
mynewberrynews.com

An ode to canines

I have had multiple dogs in my life since I was almost coordinated enough to walk. Being owned by a dog is an incredibly rewarding experience for heart and soul. I recently adopted a Newfoundland dog from the Luce County Animal Shelter who is my endeared, massive Velcro shadow. There...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
mynewberrynews.com

Doc Surrell is Newberry’s first Rock Star of the Month

Dr. Jim Surrell, Newberry’s retired colorectal surgeon and resident harbinger of jokes, has been named the first Rock Star of the Month from radio station 96.7 Flash FM. The radio station announced the award on Tuesday. Surrell travels town on foot and by car each season and holiday to...
NEWBERRY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy