Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon

We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Barbeques Razorbacks on the Road

The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road on Wednesday night and took down the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated SEC matchup. The Crimson Tide utilized its defense and its pace to get down the court and take down the Razorbacks 84-69. “That was a tough road win. Our guys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Defense Bolstered By Returning Lineman

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season 11-2 and Sugar Bowl champions. The Tide will undergo its usual offseason roster management and coaching turnover but on Tuesday Alabama received news that an experienced player would be returning to the team for a fifth season. Senior Justin Eboigbe took to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Edge Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has re-entered the transfer portal, according to senior national college football reporter for On3Sports Matt Zenitz. The Md., native is a former five-star recruit from the class of 2018. He spent one season at the Capstone, recording nine total tackles (six solo, three assisted), and two tackles for loss for four yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Dozens of homes damaged by apparent tornado in Hale County

GREENSBORO, Ala. — An apparent tornado flipped one mobile home and caused widespread damage in Greensboro, Hale County, Thursday. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane spoke to a homeowner whose mobile home was flipped during the storm. See the damage in the video above. Hale County EMA says around 50 homes...
HALE COUNTY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Community Policy