The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide pulled away from the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Wednesday night to assert itself as one of the best teams in the SEC. Alabama scored 19 of the games final 25 points to claim an 84-69 victory. The Tide leaned on strong free throw shooting and points in transition to win in Fayetteville for the first time since 2012.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO