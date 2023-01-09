Read full article on original website
Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon
We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
Alabama Barbeques Razorbacks on the Road
The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road on Wednesday night and took down the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated SEC matchup. The Crimson Tide utilized its defense and its pace to get down the court and take down the Razorbacks 84-69. “That was a tough road win. Our guys...
Alabama Defense Bolstered By Returning Lineman
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season 11-2 and Sugar Bowl champions. The Tide will undergo its usual offseason roster management and coaching turnover but on Tuesday Alabama received news that an experienced player would be returning to the team for a fifth season. Senior Justin Eboigbe took to...
Look: Arkansas’ Comeback Effort Comes Up Just Short Against Crimson Tide
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide pulled away from the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Wednesday night to assert itself as one of the best teams in the SEC. Alabama scored 19 of the games final 25 points to claim an 84-69 victory. The Tide leaned on strong free throw shooting and points in transition to win in Fayetteville for the first time since 2012.
Former University of Alabama Running Back Dies at Age 42
Former University of Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died on Monday in Missouri at the age of 42 according to reports by WVTM. Galloway played for the Crimson Tide from 1999-2002 and then was drafted by the Denver Broncos. Galloway was living in St. Louis and working as an eighth...
Paul W. Bryant Tabs Former State Champion To Lead Stampede
On Tuesday evening the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education approved the hiring of a brand new football coach for the 2023 season for Paul W. Bryant High School. The school board relieved Eldrick Hill of his coaching duties in October. The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education said their goal was...
Former Alabama Edge Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has re-entered the transfer portal, according to senior national college football reporter for On3Sports Matt Zenitz. The Md., native is a former five-star recruit from the class of 2018. He spent one season at the Capstone, recording nine total tackles (six solo, three assisted), and two tackles for loss for four yards.
Alabama Defensive Coordinator Leaving For Same Position at SEC School
The Alabama Crimson Tide will have to replace a few staff members this offseason. The Tide already lost its safeties coach, Charles Kelly to Colorado just after the season, now the Tide will have another staff member to replace. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is...
wvtm13.com
Minnesota's biggest Bama fan heading back to class four months after being paralyzed
So, you’re a big Bama fan, eh? You’re still peeved about your team not making the College Football Playoff? You know in your heart that if Bama faced Georgia for the national championship, it would have been a different game?. Allow me to introduce you to one of...
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
wbrc.com
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
Heisman Trophy Winner Calls Bama Corner Best in the Game
The 2022 NFL regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are upon us and for the first time ever the NFL Players Association has released its own All-Pro team, allowing the players to select and honor their peers for strong 2023 seasons. Three former Alabama Crimson Tide...
alabamawx.com
CONFIRMED — Tornado Warning: Parts of Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa Co. Until 10:45 am
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CST FOR SOUTH. CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA…EAST CENTRAL GREENE AND NORTHERN HALE. AT 1005 AM CST, A CONFIRMED TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER AKRON, OR 7. MILES NORTHEAST OF EUTAW, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD…DAMAGING TORNADO. SOURCE…RADAR CONFIRMED TORNADO. IMPACT…FLYING...
wvtm13.com
Dozens of homes damaged by apparent tornado in Hale County
GREENSBORO, Ala. — An apparent tornado flipped one mobile home and caused widespread damage in Greensboro, Hale County, Thursday. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane spoke to a homeowner whose mobile home was flipped during the storm. See the damage in the video above. Hale County EMA says around 50 homes...
Former Alabama Defensive Back Co-Wins NFL Interception Title
Former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick co-wins the 2022 NFL Interception Title. He was one of four defensive players who recorded a league-high six interceptions this season. The sixth year starter recorded 96 total tackles (56 solo, 40 assisted), as well as his six picks for 94 yards and a...
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
