Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

Related
Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Multiple reports indicate Jackson is limited by swelling, which impacts his lateral mobility and straight-line speed. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, NFL Network reported. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." ...
Syndication: Phoenix
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay greets Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-7 during a game on Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. Los Angeles Rams Vs Arizona Cardinals 2019
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass against Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) during the second quarter of an NFL football regular season matchup AFC South division title game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 230106 Titans Jags Cp 115
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (L) talks with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during warmups prior to their game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Future
"It's a little raw right now," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said of his future after losing to the Lions in Week 18.
Heaven provides good seats for national title game no matter which team wins
My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. – PROVERBS 3:1, 2. ••• Specific national stories that have popped up virtually “cry out” for mention by journalists, including small-town writers. One of the major ones is the great strides made by the Buffalo Bills football player who suffered an onfield cardiac issue last week. America unashamedly knelt and fervently prayed for Demar HAMLIN in full view of believers and non-believers. That was a welcome sight as teams, coaches, and a virtually full...
Kevin Warren jumps from Big Ten to become Bears president, CEO
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren, 59, was named Big Ten commissioner in 2000 following 15 years with the Minnesota Vikings. The first minority commissioner of the Big Ten, Warren was a pioneering executive in the NFL in positions with the then-St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions and advanced from a role as legal counsel to become the first African-American Chief Operating Officer of an NFL franchise with the Vikings in 2015. ...
NFL insider thinks Sean Payton's interest in Cardinals' HC gig is 'pretty legit'
The idea that Sean Payton could be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals is picking up steam. Once seen as a long shot to bring in the Super Bowl-winning coach, the Cardinals might now be in the driver's seat for Payton, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Appearing...
Reports: Sean McVay not retiring, will coach Rams in 2023
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay committed to coaching in 2023 following days of speculation that he planned to resign the post. McVay and general manager Les Snead plan to meet to discuss staff changes, according to reports Friday. One such move could be bringing in former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, per reports. Sportico reported McVay is the NFL's third-highest paid coach...
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks on the field Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, before a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending toward missing his sixth straight game after he didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, resumed throwing in the open portion of practice on Thursday, three days ahead of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder as well as a wrist injury. Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4...
Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia's Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington declare for draft
Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after winning back-to-back national titles with the Bulldogs. Both players confirmed the expected decisions on social media Thursday. Ringo is regarded as a top-20 overall prospect and Washington is one of the top three players at his position going into the April 28-30 draft. ...
Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday night's AFC wild-card playoff game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars due to his back injury. ESPN reported Friday that Williams sustained a fracture in his back last Sunday and is out for two or three weeks, perhaps ending his season barring a run to the Super Bowl. The Chargers said Friday that Williams will remain in...
Cardinals to interview Brian Flores
Brian Flores plans to interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Cardinals are searching for a new general manager and head coach, firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week and turning the page after a playoff appearance in 2021. Arizona was 4-13, ending the regular season with seven consecutive losses, in 2022. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
577
Followers
4K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0