ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Connection

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

By JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YkQDl_0k8qB2FE00

The Buffalo Bills medical staff and trainers are introduced before the game with the Patriots. The medical staff is created with saving Bills player Damar Hamlin s life by starting CPR so quickly after his injury on Cincinnati. Ag3i6608

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Multiple reports indicate Jackson is limited by swelling, which impacts his lateral mobility and straight-line speed. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, NFL Network reported. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Connection

Syndication: Phoenix

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay greets Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-7 during a game on Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. Los Angeles Rams Vs Arizona Cardinals 2019
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Connection

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass against Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) during the second quarter of an NFL football regular season matchup AFC South division title game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 230106 Titans Jags Cp 115
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Mexia News

Heaven provides good seats for national title game no matter which team wins

My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. – PROVERBS 3:1, 2. ••• Specific national stories that have popped up virtually “cry out” for mention by journalists, including small-town writers. One of the major ones is the great strides made by the Buffalo Bills football player who suffered an onfield cardiac issue last week. America unashamedly knelt and fervently prayed for Demar HAMLIN in full view of believers and non-believers. That was a welcome sight as teams, coaches, and a virtually full...
HOUSTON, TX
The Connection

Kevin Warren jumps from Big Ten to become Bears president, CEO

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren, 59, was named Big Ten commissioner in 2000 following 15 years with the Minnesota Vikings. The first minority commissioner of the Big Ten, Warren was a pioneering executive in the NFL in positions with the then-St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions and advanced from a role as legal counsel to become the first African-American Chief Operating Officer of an NFL franchise with the Vikings in 2015. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Connection

Reports: Sean McVay not retiring, will coach Rams in 2023

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay committed to coaching in 2023 following days of speculation that he planned to resign the post. McVay and general manager Les Snead plan to meet to discuss staff changes, according to reports Friday. One such move could be bringing in former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, per reports. Sportico reported McVay is the NFL's third-highest paid coach...
ARIZONA STATE
The Connection

Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending toward missing his sixth straight game after he didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, resumed throwing in the open portion of practice on Thursday, three days ahead of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder as well as a wrist injury. Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Connection

Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
HOUSTON, TX
The Connection

Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
BUFFALO, NY
The Connection

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
SEATTLE, WA
The Connection

Georgia's Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington declare for draft

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after winning back-to-back national titles with the Bulldogs. Both players confirmed the expected decisions on social media Thursday. Ringo is regarded as a top-20 overall prospect and Washington is one of the top three players at his position going into the April 28-30 draft. ...
ATHENS, GA
The Connection

Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday night's AFC wild-card playoff game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars due to his back injury. ESPN reported Friday that Williams sustained a fracture in his back last Sunday and is out for two or three weeks, perhaps ending his season barring a run to the Super Bowl. The Chargers said Friday that Williams will remain in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Connection

Cardinals to interview Brian Flores

Brian Flores plans to interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Cardinals are searching for a new general manager and head coach, firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week and turning the page after a playoff appearance in 2021. Arizona was 4-13, ending the regular season with seven consecutive losses, in 2022. ...
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
577
Followers
4K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy