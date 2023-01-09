Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings special teams have bonded, blossomed behind Daniels
The bond Matt Daniels has developed with his players in his first season as special teams coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings stretches out of the practice facility and into the parking lot
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Kevin Warren jumps from Big Ten to become Bears president, CEO
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren, 59, was named Big Ten commissioner in 2000 following 15 years with the Minnesota Vikings. The first minority commissioner of the Big Ten, Warren was a pioneering executive in the NFL in positions with the then-St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions and advanced from a role as legal counsel to become the first African-American Chief Operating Officer of an NFL franchise with the Vikings in 2015. ...
Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. NFL owners approved a resolution last Friday to adjust the AFC playoffs in order to address the competitive inequities created by the cancellation of the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game...
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks on the field Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, before a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A tribute to Damar Hamlin is shown on the scoreboard prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia's Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington declare for draft
Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after winning back-to-back national titles with the Bulldogs. Both players confirmed the expected decisions on social media Thursday. Ringo is regarded as a top-20 overall prospect and Washington is one of the top three players at his position going into the April 28-30 draft. ...
Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
Heisman Trophy winner, USC RB Charles White dies
Southern Cal running back and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 64. White died in Newport Beach, Calif., the school said in an obituary. White led USC to the 1978 national title and a 42-6-1 record in his four years. He was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996. ...
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels celebrate after the Raiders defeated the New England Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to OC
Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator on Friday. Hartline, 36, replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022 for the Buckeyes (11-2), who lost to eventual national champion Georgia 42-41 in the CFP semifinals. Head coach Ryan Day has been the play-caller for the offense and it wasn't immediately clear if that...
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0