Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren, 59, was named Big Ten commissioner in 2000 following 15 years with the Minnesota Vikings. The first minority commissioner of the Big Ten, Warren was a pioneering executive in the NFL in positions with the then-St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions and advanced from a role as legal counsel to become the first African-American Chief Operating Officer of an NFL franchise with the Vikings in 2015. ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO