ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Avery Journal-Times

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

By JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8nnG_0k8q5lZf00

The Buffalo Bills medical staff and trainers are introduced before the game with the Patriots. The medical staff is created with saving Bills player Damar Hamlin s life by starting CPR so quickly after his injury on Cincinnati. Ag3i6608

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Avery Journal-Times

Kevin Warren jumps from Big Ten to become Bears president, CEO

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren, 59, was named Big Ten commissioner in 2000 following 15 years with the Minnesota Vikings. The first minority commissioner of the Big Ten, Warren was a pioneering executive in the NFL in positions with the then-St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions and advanced from a role as legal counsel to become the first African-American Chief Operating Officer of an NFL franchise with the Vikings in 2015. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Avery Journal-Times

Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. NFL owners approved a resolution last Friday to adjust the AFC playoffs in order to address the competitive inequities created by the cancellation of the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game...
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
BUFFALO, NY
The Avery Journal-Times

Georgia's Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington declare for draft

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after winning back-to-back national titles with the Bulldogs. Both players confirmed the expected decisions on social media Thursday. Ringo is regarded as a top-20 overall prospect and Washington is one of the top three players at his position going into the April 28-30 draft. ...
ATHENS, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
HOUSTON, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

Heisman Trophy winner, USC RB Charles White dies

Southern Cal running back and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 64. White died in Newport Beach, Calif., the school said in an obituary. White led USC to the 1978 national title and a 42-6-1 record in his four years. He was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to OC

Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator on Friday. Hartline, 36, replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022 for the Buckeyes (11-2), who lost to eventual national champion Georgia 42-41 in the CFP semifinals. Head coach Ryan Day has been the play-caller for the offense and it wasn't immediately clear if that...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy