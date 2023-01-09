Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
B102.7
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Papa Woody’s ‘Italian Stallion’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
Sioux Falls Sees Massive Building and Population Growth
You don't have to look very hard in Sioux Falls to see that we have more people than ever and more new buildings going up than ever before. The latest numbers bear that out. The city has released the population and building numbers from 2022, and they're big. Last year...
‘Sunday Focus With Christine Manika’ A Podcast About the People Who Make Sioux Falls Special
A Podcast About the People Who Make Sioux Falls, South Dakota Special. Join Christine Manika for Sunday Focus each week as she interviews the newsmakers who are shaping Sioux Falls' local government, the entertainment scene, and the everyday people who are making a difference in the community. Sunday Focus can...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
B102.7
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Falls Landing Bar & Grill
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Join Our Sales and Marketing Team Results Townsquare MEDIA – Sioux Falls
Do you know what’s hard? Trying to figure out what career you’ll enjoy and whether you’ll be good at it. When you enjoy your career, life is easier and if you’re good at it you’ll make really good money!. We’re looking for someone to join...
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?
My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
Did Outlaw Jesse James Really Jump South Dakota’s Devil’s Gulch?
It's 18 feet wide, 18 feet across. Could a horse with a rider make that jump? Well, maybe...if you were Jesse James and a posse were after you. Devil's Gulch is not only a beautiful tourist spot in Palisades State Park near Garretson, South Dakota it's where legendary Old West outlaw Jesse James made the leap of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the next round of moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
SAY WHAT! Sioux Falls Street Crews Have Removed How Much Snow?
Over 5,000 semi-truckloads of snow and counting. That is how much snow street crews have scooped up and hauled away off Sioux Falls city streets thanks to Mother Nature's belated Christmas present to the Sioux Empire last week. Like the rest of us here in the area, the city is...
Sioux Falls South Dakota Native Duehr Makes NHL History Thursday
Walker Duehr made some very notable history last night in Calgary's game against the Blues. Sioux Falls native Duehr became the first ever South Dakotan to score a goal in the NHL. You read that right. It was a big moment for Duehr and his home state, as his goal...
siouxfalls.business
Harrisburgers to reopen under new ownership
Harrisburgers is getting a new owner. Dean Marshall, owner of The Big Orange Truck, is buying the Harrisburg restaurant, which closed Dec. 30. “I am making a menu right now as we speak,” said Marshall, who lives in Harrisburg. “I’m not keeping anything the way we had it. I’m going to do it my way because I’m a little different.”
What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?
Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
KELOLAND TV
Making room for more snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. The City’s street crews are picking up snow in Sioux Falls now, so there’s room for more in the future.
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
‘Overtime with Jeff Thurn’ – Sioux Falls Sports Podcast
Overtime with Jeff Thurn the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, ESPNSiouxfalls.com, and on the ESPN Sioux Falls mobile app. The Sioux Falls-based Podcast Overtime with Jeff Thurn brings the biggest names in sports to the Sioux Empire. Jeff Thurn and Bert bring you hot takes on the daily...
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0