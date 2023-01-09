ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Papa Woody’s ‘Italian Stallion’

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside

It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
Minervas named the restaurant of the year

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Falls Landing Bar & Grill

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Did Outlaw Jesse James Really Jump South Dakota’s Devil’s Gulch?

It's 18 feet wide, 18 feet across. Could a horse with a rider make that jump? Well, maybe...if you were Jesse James and a posse were after you. Devil's Gulch is not only a beautiful tourist spot in Palisades State Park near Garretson, South Dakota it's where legendary Old West outlaw Jesse James made the leap of his life.
Taking a look at the next round of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
Harrisburgers to reopen under new ownership

Harrisburgers is getting a new owner. Dean Marshall, owner of The Big Orange Truck, is buying the Harrisburg restaurant, which closed Dec. 30. “I am making a menu right now as we speak,” said Marshall, who lives in Harrisburg. “I’m not keeping anything the way we had it. I’m going to do it my way because I’m a little different.”
What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?

Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
Making room for more snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. The City’s street crews are picking up snow in Sioux Falls now, so there’s room for more in the future.
‘Overtime with Jeff Thurn’ – Sioux Falls Sports Podcast

Overtime with Jeff Thurn the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, ESPNSiouxfalls.com, and on the ESPN Sioux Falls mobile app. The Sioux Falls-based Podcast Overtime with Jeff Thurn brings the biggest names in sports to the Sioux Empire. Jeff Thurn and Bert bring you hot takes on the daily...
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

