Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92
Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
‘And Just Like That…’ Aidan’s Back. And He’s Holding Carrie’s Hand!?
The Sex and the City revival isn’t just reviving Miranda’s red hair in the second season. The “And Just Like That…” Instagram account posted a photo Friday showing Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) hand-in-hand on a New York City street, years after the duo parted ways before she ultimately ended up with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Shaw’s return for season two of the HBO Max series was confirmed in August, although the capacity of his role isn’t known. Shaw last appeared in Sex and the City 2, married with kids at the time. Whether or not Aidan and Carrie are rekindling their relationship or the marketing team is just trolling, that’s something fans can’t help but wonder about until season two drops.Read it at Instagram
ABC looking to replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on ‘GMA3’
DeMarco Morgan may not just be T.J. Holmes’ seat filler on “GMA3” for long. TV insiders are buzzing that the former New York local newsman will replace Holmes permanently on the “Good Morning America” afternoon program — once ABC News officially gives Holmes his walking papers from the show. Several sources told us of Morgan that ABC “loves the job he’s doing,” and, “everyone thinks he’s been really great.” On Thursday, Morgan attended a media mixer at Plug Uglies — an Irish pub in New York’s Gramercy Park area — where he was spotted with “GMA3” executive producer...
‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty in No-Jail Deal
Troubled actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of unlawful trespassing and was given a no-jail sentence: a $500 fine, a year of probation, and a raft of requirements including mental health treatment and a ban on alcohol and drugs. The Flash star copped a plea after being charged with stealing booze from a Vermont neighbor’s home—just one in a series of disturbing incidents that included assault and harassment arrests in Hawaii and allegations of choking a woman in Iceland. Miller has called the behavior “a time of intense crisis” and said they are getting treatment for “complex mental health issues.”Read it at Variety
