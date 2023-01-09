ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cwbradio.com

Neillsville City Council Approves Local Road Improvement Grant

The Neillsville City Council discussed a Local Road Improvement Grant at their meeting. City Clerk Rex Roehl presented the State of Wisconsin Local Road Improvement Grant for 2022 in the amount of $7,903.36 for Hewett Street (W. Eighteenth Street to W. Nineteenth Street) project. The Council accepted the grant. City...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Kou Yang, 27, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 5 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot

The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Two New Deputies

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department had the privilege of welcoming two new deputies to the Office. Deputy Morgan Day and Deputy Benjamin Slempkes were sworn in and are preparing to start their training. Deputy Day will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Resource Management and a minor in Criminal Justice.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County Sheriff's Department Experiencing TDS Phone Issues

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is aware TDS is experiencing phone issues that are intermittently affecting both landline and cell phone emergent and non-emergent calls. We have been in contact with TDS to resolve the issue as soon as possible. TDS has not advised of an estimated time for a resolution. We will do our best to keep you updated with any changes.
cwbradio.com

Withee Village Board Discusses Director of Public Works Position

The Withee Village Board discussed their Director of Public Works position. The Withee Director of Public Works, Troy Hatlestad, unexpectedly passed away on December 29th. The Village discussed posting the position of DPW/WaterWorks operator. They also discussed paying the City of Owen for the mutual aid they have provided at their water plant.
WITHEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning

(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
MONROE COUNTY, WI

