Read full article on original website
Related
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
nbc15.com
Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener. A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville City Council Approves Local Road Improvement Grant
The Neillsville City Council discussed a Local Road Improvement Grant at their meeting. City Clerk Rex Roehl presented the State of Wisconsin Local Road Improvement Grant for 2022 in the amount of $7,903.36 for Hewett Street (W. Eighteenth Street to W. Nineteenth Street) project. The Council accepted the grant. City...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Kou Yang, 27, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 5 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot
The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
spmetrowire.com
McDill student, 9, honored for calling 911, saving mom’s life
A young lady from Stevens Point has been honored for calling 911 and potentially saving her mother's life.
WSAW
Radon exposure leads to second highest cause of lung cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate. Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Law Enforcement Takes More Than $40,000 Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drugs Off the Streets
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office and numerous other local law enforcement agencies took more than 40 thousand dollars worth of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets on Wednesday. Investigations Captain Jeff Stefonek says a bust like this impacts everyone. "Obviously this is a significant amount and...
Plea deal reached for Wausau landlord accused of hiding condemnation order from tenants amid reports of roach infestation, burst pipes
A Wausau landlord whose property was declared unfit for human habitation due to issues ranging from cockroaches to a non-functioning heating system will avoid a felony conviction if he successfully completes a deferred sentencing agreement. Bryan Morel pleaded no context this week to four felony counts of theft by false...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Two New Deputies
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department had the privilege of welcoming two new deputies to the Office. Deputy Morgan Day and Deputy Benjamin Slempkes were sworn in and are preparing to start their training. Deputy Day will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Resource Management and a minor in Criminal Justice.
WisDOT Incident Notification – WEST SALEM – I-90
West Salem, Wis.- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed a road incident Friday morning. In La Crosse County, in West Salem, at Mile Marker 012 has closed the right lane on I-90 WB around 6 a.m. as a semi has landed in a ditch. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
cwbradio.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department Experiencing TDS Phone Issues
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is aware TDS is experiencing phone issues that are intermittently affecting both landline and cell phone emergent and non-emergent calls. We have been in contact with TDS to resolve the issue as soon as possible. TDS has not advised of an estimated time for a resolution. We will do our best to keep you updated with any changes.
cwbradio.com
Withee Village Board Discusses Director of Public Works Position
The Withee Village Board discussed their Director of Public Works position. The Withee Director of Public Works, Troy Hatlestad, unexpectedly passed away on December 29th. The Village discussed posting the position of DPW/WaterWorks operator. They also discussed paying the City of Owen for the mutual aid they have provided at their water plant.
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
onfocus.news
Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 1 hurt after structure fire in Taylor County Wednesday
TOWN OF MAPLEHURST (Taylor County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a structure fire in Taylor County Wednesday. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Jennifer Johnson of Stanley died due to injuries she suffered from the fire and 50-year-old Matthew Zarins was hurt.
WSAW
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
wiproud.com
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
Comments / 0