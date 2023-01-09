Read full article on original website
The Ringer
The USMNT Scandal Reflects the Incestuous Nature of American Soccer
For a federation that governs more than 12 million participants across a vast expanse of land, U.S. Soccer is a very small outfit. While the governing body for the sport in the country currently has more than 100 employees, it has been dominated for decades by a tiny elite. You...
Inter Miami finalizing deal for prolific Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez
The question making most headlines entering the 2023 Inter Miami season is whether Lionel Messi will join the club during the summer. The more pressing question is how to compensate for the team-leading 16 goals scored by Gonzalo Higuain last year before his retirement.
WVNT-TV
NWSL Announces Wide-Ranging Discipline in Wake of Investigation
The league published its investigation findings in December with a 125-page report, noting widespread abuse and misconduct. View the original article to see embedded media. A month after releasing findings from its sexual misconduct and harassment investigation, the NWSL revealed disciplinary actions on Monday stemming from the 125-page report that noted ongoing reports of misconduct from over half the league’s teams.
Fire acquire D Jonathan Dean from USL side Birmingham
The Chicago Fire acquired defender Jonathan Dean from the Birmingham Legion of the USL Championship on Thursday. Financial terms were
U.S. women's soccer tries to overcome its past lack of diversity
While the U.S. women's national soccer team has steadily become more representative, players say there's still work to be done. That means ensuring young women of color feel included in the sport.
BBC
Resources in women's game may impact ACL injuries, says Rachel Corsie
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie suggests fewer resources available to women may make them more susceptible to anterior cruciate ligament injuries. Female players are estimated to be around six times more likely to sustain ACL injuries, as Corsie did earlier in her career. Arsenal's Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are currently...
BBC
Remy Siemsen: Leicester City sign striker from Sydney FC
Leicester City have signed Australia striker Remy Siemsen from Sydney FC. Siemsen, 23, has made 150 appearances in her career to-date and has four international caps for Australia. "To be joining such a prestigious club is exciting for myself and my family," the striker said. "We've all grown up watching...
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Las Vegas for 3rd time
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas will host this year’s WNBA All-Star Game for the third time since 2019, the league announced Thursday. The game will be July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Players will take part in the 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge on July 14. The league will have a “WNBA Live” fan festival for the second year in a row. More information will be provided later. Las Vegas also hosted the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2021. Last year’s game was played in Chicago, and the 2020 event didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
bulldogtribune.com
Remembering Pelé: The Legacy of a Soccer Legend
Leaving his final mark on the world at age 82, Edson Arantes do Nascimento–famously known as Pelé–passed away on Dec. 29, 2022 after a year-long battle with colon cancer. Fans around the world assembled in mourning to celebrate the life of the beloved soccer star. “I am...
