California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
North Coast Journal
Delighted!
I have been very critical of the city of Arcata for allowing the homeless to spend nights in frigid weather, some of whom, such as Nancy Barnes and Rick Campos, have actually died ("Death at City Hall," Dec. 15). We were delighted to hear Mayor Sarah Schaefer announce at the...
North Coast Journal
KHSU MIA After Quake
Tuning in to KHSU-FM (90.5) for much-needed emergency information never occurred to me after the magnitude-6.4 earthquake hit at 2:34 a.m. on Dec. 20 or following the Jan. 1 aftershock. I've lost interest in listening to KHSU, given the sad status of Cal Poly Humboldt's public radio station since the administration got rid of all the staff, volunteers and local programming in April of 2019 — just after completing a week-long, live-on-air fund-raising campaign.
North Coast Journal
Arts! Arcata
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. We want to welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata! More information can be found at ArcataMainStreet.com.
North Coast Journal
'Frustrating!'
Here, in this North Coast area of California, we have a very concerning, potentially dangerous, and seldom mentioned nuclear storage facility, located not far from shorelines of several area communities ("44 Feet," Sept. 15). And, this coastline, where the nuclear storage facility sits, is in a renowned earthquake area. An...
North Coast Journal
Shaken, Blustered and Drenched
Already shaken entering the New Year, Humboldt County is now also wind-blown and drenched and, in some cases, in the dark. Humboldt County has seen little respite since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the region Dec. 20, knocking out power to most of the county and battering Eel River Valley communities. A New Year's Day aftershock caused widespread damage in Rio Dell, just before a series of storm fronts arrived, bringing gusty winds and a barrage of rain.
North Coast Journal
Correction
A story in the Jan. 5, 2023, edition of the North Coast Journal headlined 'A Lot of Trauma' misspelled Rio Dell Water and Roadways Superintendent Randy Jensen's name. The Journal regrets the error.
North Coast Journal
Funded Food Trucks Roll to Trinidad
Co-owner Esmerelda Hernandez and the rest of the Los Giles Taqueria truck crew woke at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 to start prep for more than 700 meals — around five times their usual day of sales. But this day, the black and gold truck will be posted up at Trinidad Town Hall, cooking burritos, tacos and quesadillas for folks left without power following stormy weather and high winds. "Right now, we're prepared to serve over 700 meals, ... I do have my family going over there to serve but I'm staying behind to cook," she says. The flier for the free meal lists a 1 to 5 p.m. window but, "I'm sure if there's still people who need food, we're gonna be there longer. ... It's definitely gonna be a long day," she adds with a small chuckle.
kymkemp.com
Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
North Coast Journal
Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm
The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Ferndale Drag Show Canceled After ‘Beware’ Sign at Local Church Prompts Concerns About Extremist Response
A planned drag show fundraiser in Ferndale has been canceled over concerns about an extremist backlash after a conservative church in town posted a warning message about the event on its public-facing sign. The all-ages “Roaring ‘20s Drag Event” was supposed to be a fundraiser for Lost Coast Pride, a...
kymkemp.com
Willow Creek Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 10, 2023, at about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
theava.com
Bob McKee, Another View
Bob McKee gave me my first job when I arrived in Humboldt County in 1969, a poor hippie with a broken down car and a few bucks in my pocket. In the early 70s I worked at his construction yard doing odd jobs such as nailing up wooden shingles on the sides of his country store and later ran a shovel and a chain saw behind his D6 bulldozer while it was building roads on his Briceland Ranch subdivision. In the 80s I bought and traded multiple parcels with Bob. Also in the 80s, Bob invited me to invest with him in his Black Oak Ranch subdivision in Laytonville, now partly the Hog Farm and the site of the Kate Wolf Festivals. A few years later I was a 50% partner with him in the Siri Property subdivision also in Laytonville and his Yorkville subdivision in the Boonville area.
North Coast Journal
George 'Henry' Duran: 1942-2023
George “Henry” Duran, age 80, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, in Eureka, California. Henry was born in Roswell, New Mexico, on June 19, 1942. He moved to Eureka as a child, attended local schools, and graduated from Eureka High School, class of 1961. He married his high school sweetheart Betty and later welcomed their son Matthew.
kymkemp.com
3.5 Earthquake Centered Near McKinleyville
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “A magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred 4 miles east of McKinleyville, CA at 10:32 AM PST. There is no tsunami threat.”
krcrtv.com
Bob's Footlongs holds grand opening Monday
FORTUNA, Calif. — Bob's Footlongs cracked their doors open to hungry customers on Monday. Many locals have been waiting for this Fortuna staple to open for over a year since its closure during the pandemic. The restaurant is being brought back to life by new owners, husband and wife...
North Coast Journal
Steelhead Fishing on Hold as Storms Keep Coming
Relentless storms, one after the other, have steelhead anglers sitting idly by. And that's about all there is to do at the moment, and in the near future. The only chance to throw a line into anything resembling green water has been on the Smith River. And even that has been hit and miss. Flows finally receded enough Tuesday and Wednesday, providing drift boats with one of the handful of days of prime conditions. Come Wednesday, the river will be back on the rise and likely too big to drift by Thursday. It will remain green, so it will likely be a plunking show through the weekend. As for the local rivers, all I can say is patience.
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
North Coast Journal
Dave Silverbrand Has Died
Long time local news personality Dave Silverbrand, beloved by many for his folksy demeanor and near constant presence on local airwaves over the span of decades, died of congestive heart failure Jan. 6. He was 76. Silverbrand, who spent more than 20 years as a television reporter for WGME-TV in...
kymkemp.com
In Which a Suspect Finds Himself in a Prickly Situation
Around 11:10 p.m., a suspect fleeing law enforcement in the Humboldt Hill area south of Eureka found himself in a prickly situation…he ended up tangled in barbed wire and at the point of a taser in a field near the 1500 block of Golden West Court. Law enforcement at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
