Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
J.Crew to Close Portland Location PermanentlyTy D.Portland, OR
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
Portland tattoo shops offering flash tats for Friday the 13th
Clients can choose from a set menu of designs at a lower price
Readers respond: Oat milk is the future
Coffee powerhouse Stumptown Roasters announced Jan. 2 that all of their cafes will now use oat milk by default in every milk-based drink—a move that’s been described as “peak Portland,” (“Peak Portland? Stumptown offering oat milk as the default milk option,” Jan. 3). Readers...
hereisoregon.com
Toyshop Ramen to combine late-night noodles, colorful cocktails, vinyl toys in Northeast Portland
It could almost be a deleted scene from “Big,” the classic Tom Hanks comedy of accelerated development: Isaac Ocejo, a chef, toy fan and lifelong collector, is asked to open his first bar, and when it comes time to pick the theme, he pitches his business partners on … toys?
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KATU.com
Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips
Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
Folk Festival, ‘My Words are My Sword,’ and Rose City Classic Dog Show: 8 things to do this week
January is a great time to take your entertainment options indoors. This week features the Portland Boat Show and the Rose City Classic dog show both hosted in the large halls of the Expo Center. There’s also several hot music events including Portland’s Folk Festival at the Crystal Ballroom and The Fab Four concert at the Newmark Theatre.
University of Oregon to relocate Old Town neighborhood campus to NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Oregon plans to relocate its Portland campus in the Old Town neighborhood to the now-defunct Concordia University campus in Northeast Portland. Students and staff will begin to transition to the new campus this summer, with all UO Portland programs expected to be based...
New take on ‘Pinocchio,’ filmed in Portland, wins Golden Globe as best animated movie
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” a stop-motion film shot in Portland during the pandemic, won the Golden Globe as the year’s best animated film Tuesday night. The win represents a boost for Oregon’s filmmaking community and lifts the movie’s hopes at the Oscars. The Netflix production...
Readers respond: Acoustics lost with demolished church
Among the lesser known attributes of the now-demolished German First Evangelical Church (more recently known as the Portland Korean Church) on Southwest Clay Street was its acoustics, (“Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church,” Jan. 6). Whether it was the music of a string quartet, chorus or solo performer, the sound palette was clear and unambiguous.
5 Oregon Places Guy Fieri Loves to Visit on the Food Network
THE "MAYOR OF FLAVORTOWN" WENT DOWN TO OREGON... Anytime Guy Fieri rolls into town, there is excitement from the locals (and us, too)! In this article, we’ll take a look at five Oregon restaurants that Guy Fieri visited on the Food Network. He has one of the luckiest jobs around, getting to visit restaurants all over the country and trying out their best dishes.
Channel 6000
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
KGW
The biggest county for pot sales in Oregon isn’t where you might think
The per capita cannabis sales leader isn’t urban Multnomah County, it’s way out east in rural Malheur County. And there’s one good reason why.
KCBY
Navy's 'Blue Angels' flight demo squadron to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0