Oregon State

Gman S
4d ago

Bring in the Thousands of dead people , the thousands of forced fake ballets, bring up to the podium the Dominion machines that won it for "it"

Readers respond: IP16 would make voting more democratic

Vote-by-mail is one of the most important voting options that Oregon provides to its residents, so that no matter their schedule, transportation, or physical/mental abilities, everyone has the time and ability to research and vote. As a parent, I also appreciate using the time completing mail-in ballots to talk to my child about what I’m doing, how to perform due diligence on candidates or measures and why voting is important.
OREGON STATE
Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks

Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves on the private land where the attacks happened, east of Union.
OREGON STATE
Oregon venture capital funding fell sharply last year

Investment in Oregon startups declined precipitously during 2022, coinciding with a national slowdown in venture capital. Oregon firms attracted $970 million in venture backing last year, according to data out Wednesday night from the National Venture Capital Association and PitchBook. That’s down 45% from 2021, steeper than the 31% national decline.
OREGON STATE
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35B, next drawing will be Friday night

Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.
OREGON STATE
Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network

Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
PORTLAND, OR
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim

A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
MARION COUNTY, OR
