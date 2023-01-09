Read full article on original website
Gman S
4d ago
Bring in the Thousands of dead people , the thousands of forced fake ballets, bring up to the podium the Dominion machines that won it for "it"
Reply
4
Related
Tina Kotek is Oregon’s new governor; see which candidate your neighbors wanted in office
Democrat Tina Kotek won the three-way race for Oregon’s governorship by a more comfortable vote margin than most polls had predicted: 47% to Republican Christine Drazan’s 43.5%.
Readers respond: IP16 would make voting more democratic
Vote-by-mail is one of the most important voting options that Oregon provides to its residents, so that no matter their schedule, transportation, or physical/mental abilities, everyone has the time and ability to research and vote. As a parent, I also appreciate using the time completing mail-in ballots to talk to my child about what I’m doing, how to perform due diligence on candidates or measures and why voting is important.
Measure 114 proponents speak out as gun control measure is on hold, temporarily blocked by state judge
Leaders of the interfaith group that championed Oregon’s gun control measure criticized a state judge’s ruling that has blocked the law and vowed Wednesday to lobby lawmakers to properly fund the measure’s signature requirements for gun permits and completed criminal background checks. The Rev. Mark Knutson, Rabbi...
State petitions OR Supreme Court to overturn Harney County judge’s orders blocking gun control Measure 114
The state attorney general Friday petitioned the Oregon Supreme Court to either throw out rulings by a Harney County judge that block gun control Measure 114 from taking effect or direct him to explain why they should stand. Assistant Attorney General Robert A. Koch argued in court filings that intervention...
Federal judge denies requests to modify Oregon State Hospital release policy
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must continue to release patients on a strict timeline, denying requests to change the policy from several groups who had complained. Judge Michael W. Mosman said that his September decision to quickly release patients in order to make room...
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.
Census Bureau says Oregon’s population fell, but other measures are mixed; here’s what we know
The latest U.S. Census Bureau population estimates showed that Oregon’s population shrank for the first time in decades, but other measures of the population tell a slightly different story. The 2022 population estimates, released by the Census Bureau in late December, show that the state lost about 16,000 residents...
Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks
Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves on the private land where the attacks happened, east of Union.
More than 200 vanity plates were rejected by Oregon DMV in 2022
In 2022, Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services rejected more than 200 combinations of letters for license plates. The list, which includes plates like “A55PAT” and “BAD B1,” comprised a total 228 restricted combinations. While some license plate restrictions might seem humorous (if not childish) like...
Owls of Oregon: Get to know the 14 species found here, from pygmy to great horned owls
If you explore our old-growth forests or the high desert trails long enough, you’ll hear the deep, sonorous hoot of the great horned owl or the whimsical “who cooks for you” hoot of the barred owl. Among 200 species of owls across the globe, 14 of them...
Oregon venture capital funding fell sharply last year
Investment in Oregon startups declined precipitously during 2022, coinciding with a national slowdown in venture capital. Oregon firms attracted $970 million in venture backing last year, according to data out Wednesday night from the National Venture Capital Association and PitchBook. That’s down 45% from 2021, steeper than the 31% national decline.
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
Idaho murders suspect waives right to speedy preliminary hearing
The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during...
California sinkhole swallows car, pickup truck; rain continues to batter northern half of state
Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state. The plume of moisture lurking off the coast stretched all the way over the Pacific to...
Oregon Mega Millions winner claims $1 million prize as $1.35 billion jackpot grows
A Eugene resident claimed his $1 million prize Wednesday in the Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials said Thursday. Zehao Chen purchased the ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, Oregon Lottery officials said. Chen will take home around $680,000 after state and federal taxes.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35B, next drawing will be Friday night
Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.
Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network
Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get $200 free plus $1,050 more in bonuses for NBA on TNT Thursday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA has a great Thursday slate on January 12 and our DraftKings Ohio promo code is offering $200 win or lose on...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 3