Vote-by-mail is one of the most important voting options that Oregon provides to its residents, so that no matter their schedule, transportation, or physical/mental abilities, everyone has the time and ability to research and vote. As a parent, I also appreciate using the time completing mail-in ballots to talk to my child about what I’m doing, how to perform due diligence on candidates or measures and why voting is important.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO