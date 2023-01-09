ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPW director resigns following criticism from city leaders

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE — Director Jason Mitchell has submitted his resignation from the Department of Public Works Monday afternoon, the Department of Public Works said.

Mitchell will continue his service at DPW until April 28, 2023.

"I am so proud of the work Baltimore DPW has been able to accomplish during my tenure since July 2021. Given family and health related concerns, I have made this difficult decision to resign," said Director Mitchell.''

The resignation comes shortly after council members called on Mitchell to resign if he could not formulate a plan to resume recycling pickup in a letter Monday morning.

Mayor Brandon Scott accepted Mitchell's resignation, and thanked the director for his contributions to the agency.  "I want to thank Jason for his service to the city of Baltimore and wish him and his family the best in the future.," Mayor Scott said.

Mitchell has been under criticism following an E. Coli contamination in West Baltimore and ongoing water billing issues earlier this year.

WJZ will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

