ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Arena to open more concession stands and make other changes to reduce lines at Husker games

By L. KENT WOLGAMOTT Lincoln Journal Star
HuskerExtra.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska offers Ismael Smith Flores, who played under assistant Bob Wager in high school

Nebraska has offered a new 2023 prospect who is both an Iowa football legacy and has direct ties to a new Husker assistant. Receiver/tight end Ismael Smith Flores of Arlington (Texas) Martin reported the offer on social media Wednesday following a conversation with NU tight ends coach Bob Wager. Wager had spent the previous 17 years coaching at Martin until late last month when Nebraska coach Matt Rhule hired him to his staff.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Illinois smothers Nebraska in foul-heavy game

LINCOLN - Bodies crashed and airballs flew to a chirpy symphony of officials’ whistles and fan jeers. You could call Tuesday night in Pinnacle Bank Arena college basketball, wrestling or a ref show. Any which way, Illinois fiercely took down Nebraska with a little speed and a lot of...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska announces Matt Rhule's final assistant hires

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule finalized his full assistant coaching staff on Wednesday. NU announced Rhule’s three final hires in Bob Wager (tight ends), Garret McGuire (receivers) and Rob Dvoracek (linebackers). All three had previously been reported by local and national sources. Wager joined NU from Arlington...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska kicker signee Tristan Alvano earns MaxPreps All-American honors

LINCOLN — Nebraska signee Tristan Alvano, who in November hit a game-winning field goal to win the Class A state title game, has been named a MaxPreps first-team All-American. Alvano, a Omaha Westside star, hit all five field goals in the title game, earning a full scholarship offer from...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Huskers look to build off home momentum and "be tough" against Illinois

Fred Hoiberg’s group has won three of its last four games, including a pair of wins over Big Ten foes Iowa and Minnesota. Nebraska sits at 9-7 on the season and the Huskers are .500 in conference play at 2-2. They’re playing with some momentum and enter Tuesday night’s game riding the high of an overtime win in Minneapolis on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy