How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Picking out gifts for families in need is nice, but I've learned what some people really want: gift cards
I buy some gifts for charity, but set aside money for gift cards that will help parents create the holiday they want for their kids.
I’m a mental health guru – here’s 4 simple steps to banish stress now
According to our poll, stress most affects younger readers and women, while 41 per cent of parents with children under 18 have high stress levels – but none of us are immune. Jessica says: “Stress is how we react when we feel under pressure or threatened. “Sometimes, a...
4 steps to conquer the day as a SAHM
Stay-at-Home Moms - I have a question: Do you wake up each morning with tons of energy that carries you through the day? Are you the parent that wakes up with ease because her children are calm, cool, and collected in the morning? No? Yeah, me neither. I genuinely don't think that's possible in our current season of life. I do; however, believe there are steps you can take to enable you to Conquer the Day.
Easy Ways to Organize without Overwhelm
Everyone needs some easy ways to organize their lives. We know we feel better when things are organized but if you struggle with executive functioning, you might not even know where to start.
Boston Globe
Some tired spouses are trying ‘sleep divorce.’ Would you try it?
For better or worse, marriage vows are meant to stand the test of time. But what do you do when your spouse’s late-night snoring or duvet hogging keeps you up at night? For some couples, a new kind of separation is becoming increasingly popular — sleep divorce. Sleep...
Lancaster Farming
Worn Out By the Holidays? Try Treating Yourself
Feeling worn out? Tired? Overwrought? Or, maybe just stressed in general?. I just got a dose of stress, writing “2023” for the first time of the year. In fact, with temperatures still hovering in the sub-frigid zone on this morning of computer work, it feels like stress is still lingering on from the holidays. No matter how much one plans ahead, works in advance and prepares, major holidays and highly anticipated events still generate a certain amount of stress to get it all done. We strive for storybook perfection for long-time-planned special activities, knowing full well that the proverbial Murphy’s law (anything that can go wrong ... will) may well kick in.
towsontalisman.com
Should School Start Later?
Every day, high school students are expected to wake up early, get ready, and head to school by 8 AM. They spend approximately 6 hours in school completing work and socializing. After any extracurricular activities, students then head home. The average high school student has around an hour of homework per night they are expected to have ready the following day. Children in high school need at least 8-10 hours of sleep each night. With this in mind, the question that is asked by most students heading to school in the morning is: “Is this schedule fair?” I took it upon myself to go directly to the students and see what their thoughts on the matter are.
momswhothink.com
19 Fun Things For Kids To Do When Boredom Strikes
I Gave up Routines for a Year. Here’s What Happened
I was afraid my life would fall apart. It didn’t. Here’s what I was afraid of: becoming lazy, gaining fat, sleeping until 10 every morning, feeling guilty, losing my job, not being able to carry out my projects, being lost, feeling lost, and not doing anything anymore.
Weekend Organizing and Decluttering
What if you could spend a weekend organizing and decluttering to give yourself some peace?. Organizing your life is often done to de-stress and have a more manageable home and life, but the process of organizing itself can feel really overwhelming. This is especially true if you’ve lived with chaos a long time and you don’t know where to start. But don’t worry, we’re going to talk about ways to do it slowly and methodically to avoid stress during the process.
Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation
When it comes to teaching young children about the world, parents may feel that some topics – like politics and religion – are too tough to broach. Money is another. Parents may not feel like they know how to approach the subject, or worry that they don’t set a good financial example for their kids.
lootpress.com
Family chores inspire confidence and self-esteem
Family ways inspire life lessons. The benefits of having regular household chores do not surface immediately; when they do, though, they ring loud and clear. A professor of psychology at the University of Toronto recently headed up a study of children’s involvement in four kinds of household work: family care (chores that benefit family members, such as setting the table or looking after pets), self-care (chores that benefit the self, such as making one’s own bed), routine work self-regulated by the child, and work performed in response to requests from others.
3 Life Skills Tweens Should Have Heading Into The Teenage Years
I have heard a lot about what teens need to know before college. And on the other end of the age spectrum, there are always kindergarten readiness lists. But what do tweens need to know before they enter the teenage years — and, especially, high school? Having gotten one kid to college and one halfway through senior year, I feel like I have a few ideas for what needs to happen between fifth and eighth grade.
12 New Year’s Productivity Hacks
With a new year comes new goals and new opportunities. It’s also the perfect time of year to kick bad habits and start healthier ones. Plus, this is a great...
WebMD
Lessons I Learned From Writing About Migraine For a Year
So, it’s been a year of writing about migraine – more than I’ve ever done in my life – and wow, have I learned a lot! I went to school where I was both a student and a teacher. After living with chronic migraines since my...
myzeo.com
Tips for Caring for Elderly Parents While You’re Busy
Caring for your elderly parents is essential to honoring their legacy and thanking them for all the time and effort they put into raising you. Spending quality time together, listening to their stories and values, and taking part in meaningful activities can help foster even closer relationships with your aging parents as you honor the difficulties they faced throughout their lives. In turn, this experience can teach valuable life lessons that you can also pass on to future generations.
Dog training stressing you out? This trainer's three tips are what we all need right now
If training your dog is leaving you feeling stressed, these tips from a professional canine behaviorist could help give your mental health a boost
Dealing with Distractions
Unfortunately, you can’t work from home without distractions!. Whether you are easily distracted, or you have family and friends who are the ones who are doing the distracting, it is important to learn how to deal with them. If not, you will not get anything done.
