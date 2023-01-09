Notice is hereby given that the Zoning Board of Review will hold a meeting on January 26th, 2023 at 6:30 pm, at Johnston Senior Center, 1291 Hartford Avenue. All persons interested in the following proposals are requested to be present at this time. The assembly facilities are accessible to the handicapped. Persons requiring special accommodations shall call the Zoning Office at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting (401) 231-4000 ext. 4117. Persons utilizing TDD equipment may contact the Town through “Relay Rhode Island” at 1-800-745-6675. The agenda for the evening will be as follows, subject to change:

